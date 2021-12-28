Grand Forks International Airport Notes Increase in Canadian Customers Since Border Opening





Grand Forks International Airport has seen a significant increase in customers from Canada since the easing of COVID-19 border restrictions. To track the points of origin for its customers, the airport tracks license plates in its parking lots. In recent weeks, Ryan Riesinger, executive director of the Grand Forks Airport Regional Authority, said these counts show an encouraging trend. Prior to Nov. 8, the percentage of Canadian cars at airports was at a low figure, Risinger said. But from November 8 to mid-December, almost one in five cars in airport parking lots was from Canada. “So we see that the effect of the restriction has diminished,” he said. However, the imminent threat of the omicron variant could make the journey across the Canadian border even more difficult. “I think it’s also important to note that early on, there was still a demand for Canadians to be retested by returning to Canada,” Riesinger said. This was removed, but what I am learning here lately within the last two days is that the claim has been restored due to omicron. On December 10, the Canadian public health agency released an epidemiological report finding an increase in COVID-19 cases since early November around the same time as the border was opened for Canadian citizens to travel to the United States. The emergence and rapid dominance of the omicron variant compared to the delta variant and coronavirus of the 2019 novel prompted the Canadian government on December 15 to issue an advice against all non-essential travel for the next four weeks, after which the government will either extend it or let it expire. Precautions include even more border testing. It’s a changing environment, Risinger said. We will continue to monitor, but of course the ability of Canadians to cross the border and land crossing, as they have returned before COVID, is a positive thing for the airport as well as the community and the region. Of course, Canadians have historically declined in large numbers and not only use the airport, but have stayed in the community for weekends, shopping, restaurants and all sorts of things. We certainly hope to get back to a more normal policy sooner rather than later, regarding coronavirus restrictions. The airport also suffered a setback when Allegiant announced it would suspend domestic and international flights for the entire of December. Risinger said there were no indications that the moratorium would be extended and that from now on, Allegiant flights would resume on January 1st. We anticipate that Allegiant flights will essentially return to pre-COVID numbers and levels, Riesinger said. We think the demand will be very strong in the following, so I would not say it is an impact all winter, just during this month that it was currently.

