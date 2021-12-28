Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Quebec on Tuesday as health officials reported 12,833 new cases a day higher and 15 additional deaths.

Due to the growing strain on the province’s healthcare system, Health Minister Christian Duban announced on Tuesday that healthcare workers, under certain circumstances, will be allowed to continue working even if they receive a positive COVID-19 result.

“Omicron’s climb is so exponential that a large number of staff have to be withdrawn and this poses a risk to the network’s capacity to handle Quebecers,” he said during a conference. “We decided that under certain conditions, the positive staff will be able to continue working according to the list of priorities and risk management.

Dubsi said he would provide more information on these conditions in the coming days, but that the decision was made with the contribution of the Union and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, health officials inOntarioon Tuesday reported 8,825 new cases and seven more deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a Twitter post that there were 491 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

491 persons are hospitalized with # COVID-19, and 187 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19. The seven-day circulating average of COVID-19-associated patients in the ICU is 171. There are 8825 new cases of COVID-19. –@celliottability

Elliott shared the figures on Twitter on Tuesday, but government websites did not publish updated numbers of virus-related deaths or patients in fans due to the legal holiday. Health experts warn that the real number of COVID-19 cases is likely to be much higher as a number of hospitals and centers have reached the testing limits.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s health chief medical officer, was scheduled to give an update on the situation in Ontario at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but provincial representatives later said the briefing was being delayed.

-By CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 1:15 p.m. ET

What is happening in Canada

FRIEND | Director of the Ontario Science Board, on the need to reduce Omicron contacts: Stricter COVID-19 measures needed in Ontario to reduce Omicron spread, expert says Epidemiologist Dr. Peter Jni hopes to see the Ontario government introduce stronger restrictions on COVID-19 to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. “The situation we are in is challenging,” he says. 6:52

For more details on the situation in your province and territory, including the latest on hospitalization and ICU capacity, as well as local testing issues, click on local coverage below.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia’s The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Strang, is expected to give an update on Tuesday regarding the planned return to school. Strang will appear with the provincial education minister at 14:00 local time. The planned conference comes after the province on Tuesday reported 561 new cases of COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labradoron Tuesday reported a total of194 new cases of COVID-19 a one-day maximum for the province without any reported bedding.

Prince Edward IslandANDNew BrunswickHealth officials had not yet provided updated figures for that day.

Across the north, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reportedNunavutTuesday.Health officials atNorthwest TerritoriesANDYukohad not yet provided updated information for the day.

In the prairie,ManitobaHealth officials reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven more deaths. The update came after the province announced it was increasing restrictions again, including capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor public gatherings.

No updated figures were publishedSaskatchewanor Alberta.

IN British ColumbiaHealth officials on Monday reported 6,288 new cases of COVID-19 over three days. Updated information on deaths and hospitalizations is expected later this week.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 1:00 PM ET

What is happening around the world

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, queue for a COVID-19 test at La Paz Hospital in Madrid on Tuesday. Spain is facing the highest number of coronavirus infections, with some regions considering further restrictions on social life before the end of the year. (Manu Fernandez / Associated Press)

As of early Tuesday afternoon, approximately 281.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a US-based Johns Hopkins University tracking site. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.4 million.

INEurope, demand for free COVID-19 test kits offered by the Madrid regional government far exceeded supply on Tuesday, with long queues forming outside pharmacies in what has become a commonplace since the Omicron variant began to trigger the infection. It was a similar story in Italy, where long queues took place at several car testing centers, while many chemists reported being flooded with test requests as infections increased.

Germany’s health minister says his government is buying a million packs of Pfizer Paxlovid pills for patients newly infected with COVID-19. Karl Lauterbach said the treatment is “extremely promising” because it can prevent a serious illness if started early. He said he has launched the procedure for an urgent authorization of Paxlovid in Germany together with the country’s medical regulator, so that it can be used once it is delivered.

INAfrica,Health officials in South Africa on Monday reported 3,782 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 other deaths.

INAsia-Pacificregion, India has given emergency use authorization for two vaccines and one COVID-19 pill, the health minister said on Twitter, while authorities warn of the spread of the Omicron variant across the country.

The first is Covovax, the Serum Institute of India version of the Novavax vaccine, a two-dose vaccine made with laboratory-grown copies of the spike protein covering the coronavirus. The second is Corbevax, manufactured by the Indian firm Biological-E, which the health minister said is the first vaccine in the country based on indigenous protein developed against COVID-19.

He also gave approval for urgent use for molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, to be manufactured by 13 companies in India and used in emergency situations to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.

A health worker expects people to show up for COVID-19 tests at a subway station in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Manish Swarup / The Associated Press)

Although daily cases in India have remained low for months after the country saw a devastating rise earlier this year, concern for Omicron has grown in recent weeks, prompting various states to impose new restrictions. In the capital, New Delhi, a host of new restrictions were announced Tuesday, including a night curfew, closure of cinemas and gyms, and a ban on rallies or major public events. India has so far confirmed more than 650 cases of Omicron.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh began administering coronavirus boosting vaccines as the South Asian country tried to avoid the highly contagious Omicron variant.

INMiddle EastThe multibillion-dollar world fair in Dubai has warned that some field facilities could be closed as coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the UAE. Dubai Expo 2020 said virus outbreaks among workers could force parts of the fair to be “temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitation”. He did not elaborate.

The daily load of virus cases in the UAE has increased by a factor of 35 in just the last three weeks following the arrival of the Omicron variant. The vague statement from the media office run by the Dubai government on Monday underscores the daunting challenges of organizing amid the world’s first major events personally, amid a still raging pandemic.

INAmericasU.S. government figures show that the omicron variant continues to be responsible for an increasing percentage of new coronavirus infections in the country.

Omicron accounted for 59 percent of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data updated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is up 23 percent from last week.

US President Joe Biden on Monday promised the full support of the federal government for states facing an increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant and a home test.

A medical worker administers a test for COVID-19 at a new testing site inside Times Square subway station Monday in New York City. After a week of record-breaking COVID test rates, New York City officials and agencies are working to increase test access and return time. (Scott Heins / Getty Images)

Biden acknowledged the long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans demanded tests amid rising cases and as they sought to gather safely with family and friends during the holidays. He referred to his administration’s plan to make available to Americans 500 million quick tests starting next month through a still-underdeveloped website.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., said Monday that the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel “seriously.” Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as Biden’s chief scientific adviser on responding to COVID-19, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, it’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 14:00. at

Do you have a question or something to say? CBC News is directly in the comments now.