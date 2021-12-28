The announcement for schools in Ontario comes ‘in the next two days’, says Doug Ford





Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says an announcement about schools in the province will come “in the next two days”. Ford made the comments to a reporter at an unrelated event on Tuesday when asked about his status back to school after the Christmas break amid rising cases of COVID-19. “I know [health] “the minister is sitting at the table together with the minister of education”, said the prime minister. Read more: Ontario Health Officials Appreciate New CDC Guidelines for Shortened COVID Isolation “We’ll have an announcement in the next two days, but we just want to see how things go and obviously talk to the chief medical officer, Dr. [Kieran] Moore. ” On Dec. 17, when the province announced new restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, Ford said no decision had yet been made on what would happen to the schools in the new year. The story goes down the ad I want to talk directly to the parents there, Ford said at the time. Trends The CDC now recommends those with COVID-19 be isolated for 5 days, out of 10

I know you are worried about your children’s schools and what to expect after the new year. I can tell you this: no decision has yet been made on what it looks like. We just are not able to say. The situation is evolving very fast to know where it’s good in early January. Last week, Moore was also asked what will happen to schools in the new year. Read more: Ontario reports 8,825 new COVID cases on Tuesday Despite uncertainties about the Omicron variant, Moore said at the time that the experts he is currently consulting see no reason to make changes to the planned return. The story goes down the ad He noted that Omicron does not currently appear to have “any significant impact on children’s health”, referred to vaccinations among those aged 5 to 11, and said measures had been taken to keep schools safe. However, Ontario has set records for the daily cases of COVID-19. 8,825 cases were reported on Tuesday. A record 10,412 was reported on Saturday. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

