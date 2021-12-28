Russian court orders liquidation of Human Rights Group Memorial

Russia’s Supreme Court in Moscow ruled on Tuesday that the nations’ most prominent human rights organization should be shut down, signaling President Vladimir V. Putin’s long-held determination to control the narrative of some of the most painful and painful chapters. oppressors of Russian history.

The court ordered the liquidation of Memorial International, which reflected the horrific persecution in the notorious Stalin-era labor camps, in a bid to preserve the memory of its victims. The group, founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov and other dissidents more than three decades ago, became a symbol of developing countries’ democracies after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The decision comes after a year of widespread crackdown on opposition in Russia as the Kremlin moved aggressively to stifle dissent. in the news media, in religious groups, on social networks, and especially among activists and political opponents, hundreds of whom have been harassed, imprisoned, or forced into exile.

The closure of the Memorial is also another step in Mr. Putin’s attempt to reshape Russia’s legacy as a series of glorious achievements and to soften the image of the often brutal Soviet regime. While the state opened a comprehensive Gulag Historical Museum in Moscow and Mr. Putin laid flowers at a new monument to victims of Soviet repression, the increasingly bold Kremlin has moved aggressively to remove alternative interpretations of Russian history from organizations it does not control.