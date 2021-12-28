International
Russian court orders liquidation of Human Rights Group Memorial
Russia’s Supreme Court in Moscow ruled on Tuesday that the nations’ most prominent human rights organization should be shut down, signaling President Vladimir V. Putin’s long-held determination to control the narrative of some of the most painful and painful chapters. oppressors of Russian history.
The court ordered the liquidation of Memorial International, which reflected the horrific persecution in the notorious Stalin-era labor camps, in a bid to preserve the memory of its victims. The group, founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov and other dissidents more than three decades ago, became a symbol of developing countries’ democracies after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The decision comes after a year of widespread crackdown on opposition in Russia as the Kremlin moved aggressively to stifle dissent. in the news media, in religious groups, on social networks, and especially among activists and political opponents, hundreds of whom have been harassed, imprisoned, or forced into exile.
The closure of the Memorial is also another step in Mr. Putin’s attempt to reshape Russia’s legacy as a series of glorious achievements and to soften the image of the often brutal Soviet regime. While the state opened a comprehensive Gulag Historical Museum in Moscow and Mr. Putin laid flowers at a new monument to victims of Soviet repression, the increasingly bold Kremlin has moved aggressively to remove alternative interpretations of Russian history from organizations it does not control.
In particular, Mr. Putin is eager to convince the Russians that their country is surrounded by enemies who want to oversee its destruction, a path he has recently taken to demand that NATO guarantee that it will not expand further into east towards Russia. As such, the Kremlin wants the Russian public to focus on foreign enemies instead of crimes committed by local dictators.
In recent years, Mr. Putin has shown great interest in shaping the interpretation of Russian history, widely publicizing his views. ARTICLES for the main contribution of the Soviet Union to the victory over Nazism and the historical unity of the Russians and Ukrainians. His view includes a relinquishment of the democratic steps taken in the 1990s, which included reforms, self-criticism, and social and economic unrest.
The hearing drew dozens of protesters out of court and then the families of those affected by Stalin’s repression and opposition figures expressed outrage, noting the deepening level of repression under Mr Putin.
Ilya Miklashevsky, 65, whose father and grandfather were both prisoners in the Gulag, said the closure of the Memorials represents a new step down, adding that the country is moving downhill with drowsiness.
Sergei Mitrokhin, a Russian opposition politician, said the Memorial was the last barrier on the way to ending the Stalinization of society and the state.
What we have now is still simple Stalinism, he said, speaking at Ekho Moskvy, a radio station. I’m afraid it could get worse. It is a tragedy for our country.
Memorial International oversees an archive of victims of Soviet persecution, mainly in the Gulag era, forced labor camps where Russians were imprisoned in harsh and debilitating conditions. Its database contains more than three million names of no more than a quarter of all victims, according to organizations.
Memorials lawyers have dismissed all allegations against the group as baseless and called its persecution politically motivated. IN a statement, Memorial said its members aimed to find legal ways to continue their work.
Jan Z. Raczynski, chairman of the board of Memorial International, said the group intended to appeal the decision and would be allowed to act for at least a month while the appeal was pending. It is unclear what will happen to the archive of Memorials and other physical items, including those displayed in an underground museum in Moscow.
At a special hearing Wednesday, the Moscow city court will decide whether to close the Memorials Center for Human Rights, which is compiling a list of current political prisoners in Russia. The center is accused of justifying terrorist activities by including members of banned religious organizations on its list.
The list includes Alexei A. Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who was poisoned in a clandestine operation widely believed to have been organized by Russian special services. In Siberia on Tuesday, authorities raided the homes of two regional leaders of Mr Navalny’s political movement, described as extremists by a Russian court in June.
Mr Raczynski said Russian authorities were seeking to uncover Soviet history and that the prosecutor had dealt directly with historical issues in arguments before the Supreme Court, even though the case was allegedly in violation of foreign agents’ law.
Legal pressure, he said, was intended to shut down both Memorials’ historic research into Soviet repression and the current protection of human rights. The two branches of group work are linked, he said, and both are now seen undermining government authority.
Criticism of Soviet policies, he said, runs counter to the current governments’ propaganda concept that our government has always been good.
There is an old, banal formula that anyone who does not know the past is doomed to repeat, Mr. said Raczynski. The situation of the last decade shows that we are moving in that direction.
.
In another signal of states’ efforts to block the Memorial, a Russian court on Monday extended the term of Yuri Dmitriev, a historian who headed the group’s regional office in Karelia, to 15 years from 13. Mr Dmitriev, who discovered mass graves resulting from For Stalin’s brutality, he was convicted of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, an accusation he denied.
Judges ruling Tuesday cited what they said were repeated violations of the foreign agents’ law. Adopted in 2012, the move has been criticized by the country’s opposition as a means targeted by the Russian state to stifle all dissent. He orders all organizations that receive foreign funding and engage in freely defined political activities to label themselves as foreign agents, a label that carries the stigma of being on the payroll of foreign governments.
The law imposes heavy requirements on those who are assigned, including extensive financial disclosures. The leaders of the memorials say that they have made every effort to meet the requirements even though they consider the law unconstitutional.
Yelena Zhemkova, executive director of Memorials, said mistakes are possible in the giant task of keeping a register of victims, but that they are always corrected.
What Memorial does represents 33 years of hard work by many people, Ms. Zhemkova told the court. We work for the good of our people and our country.
During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Alexei Zhafyarov said that Memorial only speculated on the topic of political repression, but that in reality he tried to portray the Soviet Union as a terrorist state and aimed to rehabilitate Nazi criminals.
Statements of Mr. Zhafyarovs echoed previous comments by Mr. Putin, who called the Memorial one of the most reputable organizations in the world. a meeting with his human rights council this month, but also accused him of glorifying Holocaust perpetrators.
Mr Raczynski, chairman of the board of Memorials, said the states’ arguments were strange.
The attorney general said we try to portray the Soviet Union as a terrorist organization, he said. Well, we should not try. The Soviet Union was a terrorist organization. Nowhere else have so many citizens been imprisoned on false political charges.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/28/world/europe/russia-memorial-human-rights.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]