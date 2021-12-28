Twitter Canada sought to remove the tweet aimed at the CMA president





Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has urged Canada’s Twitter leadership to remove what he described as an abusive post intended to intimidate the president of the Canadian Medical Association. In one paper, written Tuesday and addressed to the company’s managing director Paul Burns, Mendicino argued that allowing such comments to be posted online puts healthcare workers at risk of further abuse. The tweet appears in a thread posted by Dr. Katharine Smart condemning comments that promise a reward for anyone who can capture the video surveillance of medical professionals violating COVID-19 guidelines. Posted by @ AsktheBrownDoc1, reads: Are you afraid you are the future @KatharineSmart? A group of us who can not stand you have seen you and your family for weeks (from a safe distance in public spaces, of course !!!) and already have some fantastic views, just looking for our time for the perfect time ! As of Tuesday afternoon, it appears the account no longer exists on the platform. Smart had already reported the December 22 post on Twitter, but the company thought it was not in violation of their rules regarding abusive behavior. Twitter lists a number of examples of abusive behavior that is banned on the site. Among them are content that makes violent threats against an identifiable target; desires, hopes or calls for serious harm to a person or group of people; suggests unwanted sexual advances; includes insulting, cursing or insulting for the purpose of harassing or intimidating others; encourages or urges others to harass an individual or group of people; and which denies that events with mass casualties occurred. Mendicino noted that the post on Twitter was in direct violation of Twitter rules. Calling for the threat of steady, covert and exploitative video surveillance, the purpose of the December 22, 2021 Twitter post is clear; namely to intervene in the professional responsibilities of health care of Dr. Smart and other public health officials discouraging advice about vaccination, travel and social distance, the letter said. The minister went on to say that the Twitter post raises serious concerns about adhering to companies’ rules about abusive behavior and intimidation. The letter also notes that Smart reported the tweet to police. Parliament recently passed a bill aimed at cracking down on harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers. Bill C-3 would criminalize provoking a state of fear or preventing an individual from seeking health care, a health care worker trying to fulfill his or her duties, or an individual assisting a health care professional. in carrying out their work. Those found guilty of the above can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. 1 / We are calling @ Tweet to address an abusive tweet recently posted on @CMA_Docs The deadline for President Dr. Katharine Smarts. The clear purpose of the Twitter post was to scare Dr. Smart and her family and interfered in her work during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/C8Q6yTaqsE Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) December 28, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/public-safety-minister-asks-twitter-canada-to-remove-tweet-with-intent-to-intimidate-cma-president-1.5721443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

