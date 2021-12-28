International
The fear of the rapid spread of Omicrons is alleviated by the signs of milder disease
The Omicron variant is blazing around the world at such a rate that even the leader of Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries, warned on Tuesday that it could not be stopped.
We can not prevent it, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in scathing comments that reflected a growing consensus in the countries where Omicron is circulating: The virus is moving too fast to be caught.
This dreaded notion backed by data from places where Omicron is spreading rapidly just a month after it was first discovered is mitigated by early evidence that the variant causes milder symptoms, with vaccines and boosters helping to prevent serious illness and death.
Experts around the world have expressed concern that the large number of potentially infected people could create an influx of patients, crushing already stressed healthcare systems. But this concern is going against those who argue that it is time to accept that the virus is endemic and that countries need to move away from blockages and towards more relaxed rules, including shorter quarantines.
John Bell, a professor of medicine at Oxford University and an adviser to the British government, said Omicron was not the same disease we were seeing a year ago.
The horrific scenes we saw a year ago of intensive care units that were full, many people dying prematurely, this is now history, in my opinion, and I think we need to be sure this is likely to continue , he told the BBC on Tuesday. .
Britain appears to be a few weeks ahead of most other countries in tackling the first wave of Omicron infection and, for the time being, has decided that the evidence does not guarantee new restrictions.
While the latest figures in Britain are incomplete due to the Christmas holiday, data released on Monday showed that more than 300,000 new Covid cases were registered between Saturday and Monday.
But Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, the membership organization for England’s healthcare staff, said that while hospitalizations across Britain had increased, it was not a quick jump.
What is very interesting is how much they are talking about the number of asymptomatic patients who are admitted to the hospital for other reasons and then turn out to be positive for Covid, he said for conversations with hospital managers. in a series of Twitter posts.
Some are describing this as random Covid.
Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said the approach to current growth is complex.
If health services are likely to come under such pressure that they may collapse, then implementing control measures would now be the right thing to do. he wrote in a post on Twitter. But stronger control measures carry a real risk, and not just for mental health, the economy, and so on. Forcing a change in behavior would not prevent infections, it would simply delay them, he said. So further restrictions will now reduce the peak of case growth and could ease short-term pressure on health services, but also prolong the tide, he added.
So is it better to reduce the peak now, but with the risk that due to the weakened immunity of the vaccine in general, more people may suffer from serious diseases in the long run? he asked. This is what makes this decision so difficult. There is no easy answer.
And Britain is hardly united on how to respond to the moment. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland added all new restrictions this week to slow the spread of Omicron, focusing mainly on reducing indoor mixing.
Across Europe, divisions can be seen in how we respond to what French Prime Minister Jean Castex called an endless film on Monday.
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen a record increase in cases in France, putting additional pressure on intensive care units in public hospitals.
In response, the government will pay intensive care nurses an additional 100 euros, about $ 113, a month.
It’s all about improving the attractiveness, training, qualifications, working conditions in intensive care units, recognizing the skills of those who work there, Mr Castex said during a visit to an intensive care unit near Paris on Tuesday.
All the means by which the world has become acquainted over the past two years, isolations, permits certifying vaccination status, restrictions on private gatherings, masked mandates, social distancing are being placed to varying degrees across the continent.
And the push continues to build.
On Monday night, thousands of people took to the streets of Germany to protest new measures that would close all nightclubs, ban private meetings of more than 10 people and impose further restrictions on cinemas. and cultural and sports. events.
Monday rallies have had a special echo in Germany as weekly demonstration walks that day helped bring down the Berlin Wall in 1989.
In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a northeastern state, about 15,000 marchers took part in protests in several cities, according to police estimates.
With or without regulations to curb the spread of the virus, positive test results are hindering businesses around the world. During the Christmas holidays, Omicron wreaked havoc on global travel, entertainment and sporting events.
In an effort to limit disruption, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended time that Americans should be isolated after testing positive for Covid-19 if they are asymptomatic for up to five days, instead of 10.
Omicron’s first case in the United States was discovered only on December 1, but the CDC estimated on Tuesday that it constituted more than 58 percent of the coronavirus variants that circulated in the country last week.
This rapid spread and dominance of Omicron reflects what has been seen worldwide.
In Israel, more than half of the daily infections are now estimated to be from Omicron, according to experts, and the variant is expected to cross the Delta as the dominant in the country within a few days.
Among those who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday was Mr. Bennetts’s own daughter, who is 14 years old and vaccinated, according to his office.
Mr. Bennett, who has been negative so far, is working in isolation.
Isabel Kershner AND Christopher F. Schuetze contributed to reporting.
