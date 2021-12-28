The fear of the rapid spread of Omicrons is alleviated by the signs of milder disease

But Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, the membership organization for England’s healthcare staff, said that while hospitalizations across Britain had increased, it was not a quick jump.

What is very interesting is how much they are talking about the number of asymptomatic patients who are admitted to the hospital for other reasons and then turn out to be positive for Covid, he said for conversations with hospital managers. in a series of Twitter posts.

Some are describing this as random Covid.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said the approach to current growth is complex.

If health services are likely to come under such pressure that they may collapse, then implementing control measures would now be the right thing to do. he wrote in a post on Twitter. But stronger control measures carry a real risk, and not just for mental health, the economy, and so on. Forcing a change in behavior would not prevent infections, it would simply delay them, he said. So further restrictions will now reduce the peak of case growth and could ease short-term pressure on health services, but also prolong the tide, he added.

So is it better to reduce the peak now, but with the risk that due to the weakened immunity of the vaccine in general, more people may suffer from serious diseases in the long run? he asked. This is what makes this decision so difficult. There is no easy answer.

And Britain is hardly united on how to respond to the moment. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland added all new restrictions this week to slow the spread of Omicron, focusing mainly on reducing indoor mixing.

Across Europe, divisions can be seen in how we respond to what French Prime Minister Jean Castex called an endless film on Monday.