Public Safety Minister Urges Twitter Canada to Address ‘Abusive’ Tweet to CMA President





Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicinois called on Twitter Canada to address a Twitter post sent to the president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Katharine Smart, saying the post “poses risks to the health and safety of healthcare workers”. Hisletter, to Twitter Canada managing director Paul Burns, a Twitter post was sent to Smart on December 22 from an account under the handle “@ AsktheBrownDoc1”. “Are you afraid you are the future @KatharineSmart?” it is said in the tweet. “A group of us who can’t stand you, we’ve been seeing you and your family for weeks … and we already have some great views … just looking for our time for the perfect time!” In his letter, Mendicino said the Twitter post is threatening. “I am writing to express serious concerns about an abusive tweet that was recently posted on the timeline by Canadian Medical Association President Dr. Katharine Smart on Twitter and that poses a risk to the health and safety of healthcare workers in performing their professional responsibilities, “the letter. read. 1 / We are calling @ Tweet to address an abusive tweet recently posted on @CMA_Docs The deadline for President Dr. Katharine Smarts. The clear purpose of the Twitter post was to scare Dr. Smart and her family and interfered in her work during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/C8Q6yTaqsE –@marcomendicino The letter says Smart reported the post on Twitter, but the social media company decided it did not violate its policies. The company did not remove the Twitter post. However, the Twitter account behind it seems to have been deleted. Mendicinosaidhe disagrees with Twitter’s decision not to remove the tweet. “I’m asking you to reconsider your decision to leave the tweet on your platform, given that it seems to be in direct conflict with your rules and because allowing such comments to be published also puts healthcare workers at risk of abuse and further intimidation, “Mendicino said. on paper. “If left unpublished and unchecked, the content in question could negatively affect the ability of healthcare workers to inform and provide advice to the public about the pandemic,” he continued. The letter mentions that Smart reported the tweet to the police. Threats, harassment and intimidation are not acceptable. @TwitterSafety told me that this post on Twitter did not violate their rules. both @NaheedD AND @NathanStall received threats of a reward to encourage oversight. to all of you who speak. @CMA_Docs we are with you. https://t.co/h7RNzV9CfJ pic.twitter.com/YTmbHkGpwY –@KatharineSmart Thought that Bill C-3, the legislation that recently received royal approval, would soon make it a criminal offense for someone to prevent a health professional from performing his or her duties. “The swift adoption of the C-3 bill by Parliament reflects the urgency of this issue,” Mendicino said. “However, we can not rely only on criminal law to solve the problem. “Social media platforms have an equal role to play in eradicating harmful online content. The December 22, 2021 tweet to Dr. Smart, as well as many others within the healthcare sector, underscores the importance of this role. , “he continued. In a statement to CBCNews, a Twitter spokesperson in Canada said: “Abuse, harassment and hate speech have no place in our service and are againstTwitter Rules. “As a company, promoting healthy participation on Twitter is our top priority,” the statement continued. “We recognize the concerns that health practitioners have about social media, and we are committed to creating healthy experiences on Twitter.”

