Flood in Brazil: Deadly flood in Brazil kills at least 20, displaces thousands, leaving Covid-19 vaccines submerged





At least 358 people have been injured by the floods, the Bahia state government said in a statement Monday. It has affected more than 470,000 people living in 116 cities.

“The infrastructure damage is huge,” Bahia Governor Rui Costa said on Tuesday, as images of the affected area showed people rescuing items from their homes hit by floods.

Costa warned of a “perfect storm” caused by the catastrophic effects of flooding amid a double pandemic.

“We have a natural disaster and we have two pandemics that are happening at the same time: the coronavirus pandemic and the flu virus – which have affected the whole country,” he said.

Medicines and vaccines critical to Covid-19 have been destroyed in flood-hit cities and municipalities, such as Jucuruu and Itoror, Costa said. “In some countries, 100% of all medicines and vaccines were lost because some of the municipal health secretariats and their medicine depots remained completely under water,” he said. The Duas Ilhas Dam burst in the city of Jussiape on Sunday, filling already swollen rivers and flooding surrounding areas. A day later, a dam in the town of Itamb – also in Bahia – gave up. Jussiape Mayor Eder Aguiar blamed climate change for the devastation. “We know that rain can be seen as a blessing from God, but because of the ecological imbalance that we, human beings, have caused, there can be a lot of it, causing serious damage,” Aguiar said. Costa said on Sunday that the flood rate was like nothing he had seen in Bahia’s recent history “given the number of towns and houses involved. It’s really awful, there are so many houses and roads that are completely under water. ” On Monday, Costa traveled to Itoror, where the first two floors of the mayor’s office complex were “completely flooded and their health center had lost all vaccines,” he said. The top priority is now to replenish the urgently needed vaccines, medicines “and supplies needed to provide medical care,” he told reporters Tuesday. Costa added that the full extent of the damage is “great”, but cannot be fully calculated until the water is gone. “We do not have that data yet,” Costa said. “We still do not know how many roads we need to recover, how many bridges we need to rebuild.” The governor said many places in Bahia resembled the aftermath of an air strike – or war. “The feeling, from the images we have of some countries, is that of being the victim of a major airstrike, as if we are in the middle of a war and some things have been destroyed,” he said. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on holiday in the southern state of Santa Catarina, said in a Twitter post Tuesday that he has approved 200 million Reais (about $ 35 million) in loans to “rebuild rain-damaged road infrastructure.” in the states of Bahia (most affected), Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Par and So Paulo. “

CNN’s Flora Charner and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

