Help your hangover with these international dishes

MEIn every proper drinking session, there is a moment when your head is a little lighter, when ordinary things look interesting, but they have not yet begun to shine Sweet Spot. When you are in it, one more drink sounds like a great idea. What is the alternative? Imagine two doors. After one is the exit, the return to the cold and gray reality. Behind the other lies a deceptive mystery, requiring one or three drinks to be revealed.

The holiday season is in full swing. What leads to the exit shrinks like the Grinch’s heart and the mystery door begins to look like Whoville’s common Christmas tree. But whatever beauty you discover behind that door, you will pay for it with yeast the next morning.

When you wake up on someone’s sofa the next day, with your head pounding and your mouth dry, wearing jeans with the pop-up window on the TV wondering if you really want to spend the Prince Christmas marathon, they will need food.

A neon sign reads: “You are not in love, you are just drunk.”

Wherever you are in the globe, there is probably a hangover dish created to help you. And wherever you are in Los Angeles, there is a good chance that you will be able to mark a version here.

While combing these global hangover medicines and where to look for them in LA, you may notice a pattern. Simple carbohydrates + electrolytes + fat. Some dishes have spices and acids as a product of culinary livestock. Others support you on a consistent and reliable basis. Most include meat.

My hangovers are horrible things, a snatched belly accompanied with regrets like a medieval Parisian novelist, so my usual medicine is Tums and Lipography. I do not recommend it. Likewise, the mid-century American medicine, chronicles by writers like Wodehouse, Orwell, and Isherwood the “cutting girl,” a raw egg wetted in Worcestershire.

Instead, we have conducted extensive real-world testing on these global dishes and we can say with confidence that they are more palatable than seashells and more restorative than OuLiPo.

A Bloody Mary in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Nicole Honchariw / Unsplash)

United Kingdom and United States Bloody Mary

Like any classic culinary invention, many claim Bloody Mary as their own. Some think it was originally blended in Paris in 1921, others say New York in the 1930s. The cocktail combines tomato juice and vodka with some sauces and spices, usually some Worcestershire, hot sauce, horseradish, lemon and celery. Tomato and salt will hydrate you, spicy elements will make you open your eyes and vodka will soften those rough edges.

You can get a Bloody Mary almost anywhere in the city, but it’s hard to beat your version of building Sunday morning at the downtown bar. citation . Options include gamma, grated or pickled cheese, hot sauces and meats, garlic and clamato and much more. Helps to pour vodka too short.

336 S. Hill St., downtown. LA

A seafood cocktail comes back to life with shrimp, mussels, avocado, cilantro and witch sauce. (Wotancito / Wikimedia Commons)

Mexico (Veracruz) Cocktail Back to Life

Cevicheria

Open January. 1, 2022

The Mexican entry may have included a dozen items built to fight la cruda. Birria, barbacoa, pozole, chilaquiles, aguachile, micheladas. But none is as exciting or evocative as Veracruz aka vuelve a la vida style cocktails. It is no different from a Bloody Mary with a sharpened tomato base with chili, onion, lime and cilantro. Avocado adds some healthy lipids while hot sauce provides electrolytes and oscillations. Then, into that dizzying mix enters an entire aquarium: shrimp and octopus, squid, mussels, mussels and clams and everything else salty and oceanic you have. The result is a well-earned bucket of water, thrown over your soiled head.

Version in the legendary Mariscos Mid-City palace Cevicheria is the extraordinary creature of high quality ocean in a sharp and delicious soup. He may not literally resurrect the dead. It will lift your spirits.

Haejangguk, a spicy Korean soup. (eggs (Hong, Yun Seon) / Wikimedia Commons)

Korean Haejangguk

Sol Ma Ru

Open January. 1, 2022

As anyone who has spent time in Korea or Koreatown knows, the Korean culture of drinking pierces the butt. And when your drinking culture starts back, your hangover culture’s better to be its match from the boots afterwards. Fortunately, there is a whole category of Korean soups known as Haejangguk, soup to attend a hangover. There are some variations, generally based on bovine bone fluid with soy paste, usually accompanied by cabbage and some chili, at least, and blood cubes or oysters on the maximalist side. This spicy liquid mixture is created to shock your senses and nourish you with hearty meat.

Beyond KTown Gems, Sol Ma Ru , which replaced a Korean chicken in La Crescenta, makes a particularly beautiful interpretation. The interior is modern and luxurious, bordered by the club, but the ambiance is soft and the soup is hearty and warm, with a strong chili kick and large cabbage leaves that give the whole thing a regenerating air.

Loco moco on TNT Aloha in Torrance.

Hawaii Loco Moco

TNT Aloha

Some traditions avoid spicy soup and rely on fortification, dishes that aim to go down hard in your stomach, inhaling or excreting anything bad to create a new gastrointestinal basis. There can be no better base than the Hawaiian Loco Moco specialty: two tablespoons of rice, a hamburger noodle, two incredibly light eggs, covered in brown gravy. The combination is heavy, but it is also nourishing, invigorating and essential. It may be later than noon, this may be the only time you will get off the couch and the only thing you eat today and it will be enough.

South Bay is our local loco moco center, and TNT Aloha may be the lid. They have an entire menu section dedicated to loco moco, with options like home-made Portuguese sausages or crossed pork, and it’s hard to beat the rice-stuffed version with kimchi. When you are really, deeply hurt, Max Loco comes with three gums, an extra egg and a compassionate and unbiased nod when he falls on the table.

Philippines Tsilog

Small weight

In the Philippines, tsilog is the common cure for hangover, a strong dish with garlic rice, meat, eggs and a vegetable. It’s like loco moco, played two octaves above. Cork, processed meat, is the most common alternative, though the delicious sweet longanisa and tocino sausages next to bacon are popular alternatives. As the queen of the kitchen Ria Dolly Barbosa, the woman after magic in many celebrated Small weight , he says, “Nothing sucks last night ‘s joke like a nice bowl of rice.”

At Barbosa’s small but powerful downtown restaurant, she prepares her tsilogu with home-made longanisa, tocino or steak and serves it with a bright, light tomato salad on the side where the refreshing power of tomato is inevitable. Petite Peso rice is simply the right texture and pungent with garlic, and those meats are a dream.

Khao tom kui from Saladang Garden in Pasadena.

Thailand Khao Tom Kui

Saladang Garden

Open January. 1, 2022

Another variation of the theme comes through Thailand, and in particular through the Thai-Chinese community of Bangkok. Khao tom kui is an old school dish, a simple, salted rice porridge, like cloth or joke, accompanied by various means, perhaps an omelette, some greens with garlic, sausage or crocus pork. The theory is similar to tsilog and loco moco. It has a rice base, a little meat, a little salt. Pure, classic, soothing and essential, it’s an easy win.

Exactly around the New Year, the quiet and peaceful Pasadena is totally creepy. Between the Rose Parade and the Rose Cup, the city is a holiday magnet. Those who make the choice to celebrate New Year’s night, then attend the parade the next morning, have a curative meal nearby. Saladang Garden makes a khao tom kui better than solid, with Thai-style omelet kai jeow, chicken with black pepper and Chinese broccoli. Their porridge is soft and comes in a giant piece, which is exactly what an addicted person needs.

383 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. 626-793-5200.

Kash armen. (Chaojoker – His Work, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Armenia Khash

Old Gyumri

The Armenian tradition is unique and dramatic, centered on a rich and milky juice made by then soaking the cow’s hooves for a few days. You add garlic and dry lava as you eat it. According to pitmaster Arthur Grigoryan, who leads III Mas BBQ , it is better to combine with oghi mulberry or apricot, a distilled drink that is like Armenian moonlight. Grigoryan also notes that khash was originally a rustic dish, created as a way to use unwanted cuts that could be long boiled in a more attractive dish. He adds that khash is a heavy winter soup: “In Armenia it is said that the khash season starts in the months that end with ‘er’ like October, November and December.”

Because it takes days to prepare and because it is supposed to be eaten with oghi, khash is mostly a home cooked meal. But there is a live version of the Armenian banquet Old Gyumri , and comes stuffed with garlic and a whole bone. There may not be oghi, but there is always tarragon soda and yogurt drink with cucumber called tan.

4441 San Fernando Road, Glendale. 818-550-0448.

A breakfast burrito by Lucky Boy in Pasadena. (Cesar Hernandez for LAist)

Los Angeles Burrito Breakfast

Lucky boy

Open January. 1, 2022

For many Angelenos, there is only one option at a hungry breakfast, a massive burrito with eggs, potatoes, cheese and bacon. Add some avocado or spinach, pico de gallo and beans, maybe change to chorizo ​​or imitation meat. As long as you have a good salsa and can be contained in a jumbo tortilla, there is something magical in the combination. It can wake you up in the morning or put you to sleep in the late hours, keeping you full for a whole day or maybe two.

There they are so many great options in the city, but it is difficult to defeat extravagance and stability in the institution of Pasadena Lucky boy , where you can get their famous burritos all day and all night. When I called to ask if they would be open on New Year’s Day, the guy on the phone said to me “What is this, a holiday? Yes, we will be open.” Very right.

640 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena. 626-793-0120.