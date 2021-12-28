Russian court orders closure of main Memorial rights group | Court news

Memorial, a decades-old organization known for documenting repression, was found guilty of violating the law of foreign agents.

Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that Memorial, the country’s most prominent human rights group, should be shut down, marking the latest step in a sweeping crackdown on human rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.

Last month, prosecutors accused the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center and its parent structure, Memorial International, of violating the law on Russian foreign agents, asking the court to disband them.

The court ruled on Tuesday in favor of the prosecution, which accused at the hearing that the Memorial creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state, whitewashes and rehabilitates Nazi criminals, referring to the Soviet Union.

Memorial, who has recently spoken out against the crackdown on critics under Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissed the lawsuit against him as politically motivated.

This is a bad signal that shows that our society and our country are moving in the wrong direction, said Memorial Board Chairman Jan Raczynski, according to the TASS news agency.

The Interfax news agency quoted a lawyer for the group as saying it would appeal to Russia and the European Court of Human Rights.

Reacting to the court ruling, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, condemned the move, saying that by shutting down the organization, Russian authorities were violating the memory of the millions of victims missing from the Gulag.

Struthers said the decision to close the Memorial should be overturned immediately as it represented a direct attack on the rights to freedom of expression and association and an open attack on civil society seeking to blur the national memory of state repression.

Name of foreign agent

The decision came after the Memorial Center for Human Rights was added to the government register of foreign agents in 2015, an action that brought numerous restrictions on its activities. Memorial International was added a year later.

The label has negative connotations of the Stalin era and requires individuals or groups to disclose funding sources and mark all publications including social media posts with a denial label.

In their indictment for his closure, prosecutors claimed the group repeatedly violated regulations forcing him to mark himself as a foreign agent and tried to hide the designation. They also accused him of forgiving terrorism and extremism.

Memorial has denied any serious violations, labeling allegations that it violated the law or supported terror and extremist groups as absurd, and said its members would continue their work even if disbanded.

Pressure on the group, meanwhile, has sparked public outrage. Many prominent figures spoke in support of her work this month, and several people reportedly were arrested Tuesday for picketing in court.

More and more repressive

In recent months, the Russian government has appointed a number of independent media outlets, journalists, and human rights groups as foreign agents. At least two were dispersed to avoid a tougher blow.

Moscow has said it is simply enforcing laws to curb extremism and protect the country from foreign influence.

Memorial had compiled a list of political prisoners, including Putin’s most prominent domestic opponent, Alexey Navalny, whose political organizations were shut down this year.

In October, he said the number of political prisoners in Russia had risen to 420 from 46 in 2015.

Irina Shcherbakova, a senior member of the Memorial, said the Kremlin was sending a clear signal by stopping the group.

[That is,] We are doing everything we like with civil society. Whoever we love we will put behind bars. We will close whoever we want, she said. The dictatorship is becoming more and more repressive.