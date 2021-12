Russia’s Supreme Court orders human rights NGO to shut down for violating ‘foreign agents’ law – LAWYER

Russian Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the liquidation e International Memorial, one of the oldest and most respected human rights organizations in Russia, which was established in the late 1980s to shed light on crimes committed by the Soviet regime, including the victims of dictator Josef Stalin. political cleansing, as well as the era of World War II cruelty. The order to liquidate Memorial International was given by Judge Alla Nazarova. The court cited systematic violations of the law on foreign agents of Memorial Internationals as grounds for liquidation. of controversial The law on foreign agents was first introduced in Russia in 2012, but has since been modified. In its current form, the law requires non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive foreign donations and engage in political activities to be officially registered and identified as foreign agents, a term that in Russian has Cold War-era espionage connotations. . The law has previously been used by the Russian state for it pressure on NGOs to disband. A prosecutor representing the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office argued that Memorial International had failed to label itself as a foreign agent. In a description of the debate by Memorial International, prosecutor Aleksey Zhafyarov argued that Memorial International created a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state. Zhafyarov also described Memorial International as critical of the Russian state. Memorial International legal representatives responded by arguing that the government’s case was politically motivated. Representatives also argued that the law on foreign agents was not a legitimate basis for liquidation. Even if the court found that the law on foreign agents was a legitimate basis for liquidation, the representatives argued that Memorial International was in compliance with the law by marking all documents with the indication “foreign agent”. Following the court order for the liquidation of the representative of Memorial International Maria Eismont stated that Memorial International intends to appeal the case. Eismont said, Memorial will live with the people because the people behind it serve above all this great cause. The work will continue. The NGO has faced increasing pressure in recent years for its work to shed light on the tragedies committed from the early Soviet period to the post-Soviet war in Chechnya. This happened against the background of a dramatic rise in Stalin’s popularity. Independent Russian poll, Levada Center found that since May 2021, about 56% of Russians categorized Stalin as a “big leader”, a figure that had doubled since 2016, a trend described by an analyst from the respected think tank Carnegie Center of Moscow si: “a completely natural consequence of the Russian state-advanced and state-sponsored policy of historical amnesia and genuine rewriting of history.

