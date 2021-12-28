Flight Delays, Cancellations Play Grinch for Passengers at Denver International Airport | Content only for subscribers

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the departure and arrival board at Denver International Airport was lit up like a Christmas tree, as nearly 500 flights were delayed and nearly 100 canceled on Monday for blindfolded passengers.

This is the worst I have ever seen, said a volunteer host at the airport.

Passengers surrounded by larger than normal suitcases and gift bags lay in strange positions while secretly napping. They told the Denver Gazette they were stranded for a variety of reasons, including bad weather and a lack of workers due to the coronavirus.

I’m on COVID! cried a woman in double masks, who may have learned something bad about her flight. She would not elaborate on her situation as she rushed from the information board to the West collection baggage carousel. Above him! she shouted.

Luke Carnahan and his infant son, Charlie, were less frustrated after a very long Christmas hangover that started at 6am on Monday morning in Pittsburgh.

We got on the plane and sat in place for a while and then they got on the loudspeaker to tell us that an airline attendant was sick. It was stressful because we did not have enough food for Charlie, Carnahan said.

Too frustrated to wait for the situation, the young father and his wife got off the plane and left the airport to get a formula for Charlie from a nearby store. They returned to the airport just in time for the replacement escort to fly from another city.

Jennifer Hernandez and her family, heading to Jackson, Wyoming, for a ski vacation, had a choice: Spend the night at the airport or fly to Casper and drive a four-and-a-half-hour rental car.

Let’s hope this will bring a great story one day, she laughed.

The Hernandez family said their flight to United was canceled due to a snowstorm and Flight Tracker indicated Tuesday’s flights to Jackson would be perfect by now.

Almost lost in a pile of large suitcases, Christmas glitter and blankets was Dolly Guzman, who started her journey just after midnight in Seattle and landed in Denver to find out that her flight to Salt Lake City had been canceled due to bad weather in Utah. .

We are waiting for our hotel room, Guzman said, shrugging. And Frontier will not pay for it. There is really nothing we can do about it.

She said while boarding in Seattle, there was only one person helping people board the plane. It seems they had problems with the lack of workers.

United Airlines has admitted that COVID-19 is to blame in the cancellation group, telling The Denver Gazette that the airline is working hard to reassign as many people as possible to get them on their way.

The nationwide increase in Omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people directing our operation, the airline said in a statement. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport.

Colorado Springs performed better than Denver International Airport on Monday, with 21 delays and only one cancellation.

According to Flight Tracker, Sunday was a one-day nightmare to travel to the US with 16,444 delays and 7,179 cancellations nationwide.