PhD Students in Physical Therapy at Misericordia University Present Scientific Research at International Vocational Conferences and in the USA, University Symposium

Misericordia University students enrolled in the doctoral program in physical therapy, along with faculty members of the department, presented their research at several international and American professional conferences. Students Meredith Hartz, Fleetwood, PA, faculty advisor Maureen Rinehimer, PT, PhD, MS, MHS, Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy; student Taylor Harnish, Lancaster, PA and student Katie Tota, Clinton, NJ, shared their research findings in a presentation, “Effects of yoga therapy on quality of life in pediatric patients with oncological diagnoses” at the American Academy of Therapy Academy Physiotherapeutic. Annual Pediatric Physical Therapy Conference. The scientific presentation outlined the pervasive emotional and physical implications that a pediatric oncological diagnosis could have for a patient and their family. Further, he provided evidence-based suggestions for best practices using yoga therapy for pediatric cancer patients. The Academy of Pediatric Physical Therapy is a specialized constituent organization of the American Physical Therapy Association. The mission of the organization is advanced pediatric physiotherapy through excellence in advocacy, education and research. Students shared their doctoral studies as a tool to support this mission. Doctoral students in physical therapy recently presented their research in 15th Annual World Congress of the International Association of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (ISPRM). DPT Student Scholars, Emily Hammond, Binghamton, NY; Hayley Witmer, Reinholds, PA; Emma Caldwell, Warren, CT; Abigail Applegate, Lehighton, PA, with faculty advisor Amy Tremback-Ball, PhD, PT, Professor of Physical Therapy, presented their work. research findings in a presentation, “Effectiveness of physical therapy intervention for women with dysmenorrhea”. The scientific presentation outlined the physiological impact of the menstrual cycle and how physical therapy can help treat the symptoms of dysmenorrhea. Further, he gave suggestions on best practices in treating research-based dysmenorrhea and evidence-based medicine. ISPRM World Congress is the largest international interdisciplinary rehabilitation congress in the world that brings together experts and world leaders in the field to share the latest findings in research and therapy from around the world, including advances in education, practice, research and policy . Doctoral students in physical therapy will present their research at the Combined Sections Meeting of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) in San Antonio, TX. Faculty Advisor Amy Tremback-Ball, PhD, PT, Professor of Physical Therapy and student researcher at GDT, Sabrina DiTucci, Gouldsboro, PA; Kiley Morrison, Newport, PA, Courtney Portaro, Massapequa, NY; and Samantha Miller, Coplay, PA, will share their research findings in a presentation, “The effectiveness of physical therapy for pain management in women with endometriosis.” The scientific presentation highlighted the impact that endometriosis can have on an individual’s daily activities and how physical therapy can help treat the symptoms of the disorder. Further, he gave suggestions on best practices in treating endometriosis based on research and evidence-based medicine. The APTA Combined Sections Meeting is the largest physical therapy professional meeting in the country. Programming for APTA CSM is designed by 18 specialized APTA sections and academies. The student research will be presented as part of the Section on Pelvic Health, whose members offer the latest in evidence-based physical therapy to advance global excellence in abdominal and pelvic health through practice, innovative education, research and responsibility social. Graduate students in the Physical Therapy Doctor Program at Misericordia University recently presented their research projects at the 8th Annual Student Research Symposium: Current Research in Physical Therapy at Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. All 47 students were awarded doctoral degrees at the Misericordia University Winter Opening Ceremony. The student researchers presented their work in front of an audience of clinical instructors on topics that focused on musculoskeletal to neuromuscular disorders. The two-day symposium in November gave 98 participants specific learning objectives in 14 student research groups that addressed topics such as traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, childhood cancer, endometriosis, cerebral palsy, vestibular disorders and more. It also included discussions on the subject. Each participant earned continuing education credits for completing the symposium.

