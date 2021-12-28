Russia bows to ‘total repression’ as Supreme Court rules to close Memorial

MOSCOW – Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered the closure of Memorial International, one of the oldest and most respected human rights organizations in the country, closing a year of what critics called the systematic dissolution of civil society. country.

The court ruling at a December 28 hearing in Moscow was condemned by the United States and other Western governments, as well as human rights groups.

It came at a time during which Kremlin critics, their collaborators, independent news outlets and human rights organizations have been silenced, imprisoned, imprisoned or forced to flee the country.

Maria Eismont, one of the lawyers on the Memorials legal team, told the court that the closure of the rights organization, which counts Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov as one of its founders, “would turn the country around and increased the risk of total repression. “

Yan Rachinsky, chairman of the board of the Memorial, said that the decision will be appealed and that the work of the organization will not be stopped as part of it are not legal entities.

“The Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed once again that the history of political terror organized and led by state authorities remains for Russia not an academic topic of interest only to specialists, but an acute problem of our time,” Memorial said in a statement. declaration.

“Our country needs an honest and conscientious reflection on the Soviet past; that is the guarantee of its future. It is ridiculous to believe that the judicial liquidation of the International Memorial will remove this issue from the agenda. The whole society “Russia must remember the tragedies of the past and not just Russia: the memory of state terror unites all the former Soviet republics,” he added.

Dozens of people were in the courthouse in support of the Memorial, which opened shortly before the Soviet fall, in part to document Soviet repression. In the decades since then, he has produced unique indicators of the rights situation and documented historical and ongoing injustices.

The case was initiated by prosecutors under the controversial “foreign agents” law, which is increasingly being used by officials to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia.

Judge Alla Nazarova said Memorial International violated his designation as a “foreign agent” by not labeling all of his publications as required by law.

In a separate case, the Moscow City Court will hold a hearing on December 29 on the prosecutor’s request to close the sister organization Memorial Human Rights Center, as well as for violating the legislation of “foreign agents”.

The U.S. State Department condemned the decision for Memorial International and said it was following with concern Russia’s ongoing efforts to close the Memorial Human Rights Center.

“We call on the Russian authorities to end harassment of independent voices and human rights defenders and to show solidarity with those targeted for repression in the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly. peaceful, “State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters. .

The German Foreign Ministry called the decision “more than incomprehensible”, adding that it violated international obligations to protect fundamental civil rights.

“Criticism justified by the organization like Memorial must be heard. The decision causes us great concern, not only because it deprives victims of the oppression and suppression of their voice,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Human rights activists say there is no legal basis for liquidating the organization, which has also been committed to promoting human rights in Russia and the former Soviet republics since the late 1980s. They say the Attorney General’s Office’s request to close Memorial International is “a politically motivated decision”.

“The closure of the International Memorial represents a direct attack on the rights to freedom of expression and association. The use by law enforcement authorities of ‘foreign agents’ to dismantle the organization is an open attack on civil society that seeks to obscure the national memory of state repression, ”said Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

“The decision to close the International Memorial is a grave insult to the victims of the Russian Gulag and should be annulled immediately,” she added.

Memorial said it would appeal the decision “in all ways available to us”.

Russia’s so-called “foreign agent” legislation was passed in 2012 and has been repeatedly amended.

He demands that non-governmental organizations receiving foreign aid and that the government thinks they are engaged in political activities be registered, identified as “foreign agents” and subject to audits.

“The memorial is the heart and soul of the Russian human rights movement,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.

“It is a complete outrage that the Kremlin is now going to close the Memorial. This speaks to the Russian government’s fear that it is no longer willing to tolerate the honest and objective confession of its conduct offered by the Memorial.”

“This is bitter, as the Memorial – an island of free thought and one of the last bastions of democratic civil society in Russia – will be liquidated. Authoritarian internal harmonization and aggressive foreign policy go hand in hand,” he said. Ralf Fuecks, managing director of the Center for Liberal Modernity and a former politician in Germany.

“The forced liquidation of the highly respected human rights organization International Memorial is another step in the miserable degradation of human rights in Russia.”

Memorial International, the umbrella organization under which the Memorial Center for Human Rights and several other activist groups operate, is among several media outlets and rights organizations that have been labeled “foreign agents” in what is seen as a coup. historical to civil society and critics of the Government.

“The forced liquidation of the highly respected human rights organization International Memorial is another step in the miserable degradation of human rights in Russia,” said Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

“I urge Russia to protect human rights defenders, independent media, journalists and opposition figures,” he said.

“We are afraid of her [Memorial International’s] “The companion organization that focuses on contemporary repression is next,” said Roth of HRW.

With the reporting of Interfax and Reuters