Mother Teresa Charity in India Blocked from Receiving Foreign FundingExBulletin

Bikas Das / AP For decades, a little Catholic nun in her blue and white saree cared for the sick and dying in the slums of what was then called Calcutta. Mother Teresa’s work attracted donations from all over the world. Following her death in 1997 and her canonization in 2016, the India-based Mother Teresa group, Missionaries of Charity, has grown into one of the world’s most renowned Christian charities. It has continued to raise funds globally to pay for inns, soup kitchens, leper colonies and orphanages operating across India. But this Christmas, that funding was cut. Late Monday, the Indian government confirmed that on December 25 she formally refused to renew a permit called the Foreign Contribution Adjustment Act (FCRA), which allows Charity Missionaries to fund their operations in India with foreign money. The government said it noticed some “negative inputs” while reviewing the charity’s application for renovation. He did not elaborate. It is unclear how the refusal will affect future operations for dozens of institutions run by Charity Missionaries in India. The group did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment. The New Delhi move comes amid a wave of attacks on Christians in Hindu-majority India. On Christmas Eve, Hindu extremists burnt figures of Santa Claus in Agra, a city in northern India which is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, India’s most visited monument. Somewhere else, Hindu extremists disrupted church services and Nativity performances and vandalized statues of Jesus. India is the home of about 30 million Christians, or about 2.3% of the population. They are the largest religious minority, after Muslims. The Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Missionaries of Charity and other Christian groups of trying to force Hindus to convert. The charity has denied the government’s allegations. Earlier this month, police in the western state of Gujarat filed a legal case against a homeless shelter for girls run by the Charity Missionaries. They accused the group of forcing Hindu girls to marry into Christian families. An Albanian citizen born in 1910 in what is now Northern Macedonia, Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in 1979. Pope Francis elevated her to a Catholic shrine in 2016.

