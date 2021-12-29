“We have no choice”: Quebec announces that some COVID-19 health workers will be allowed to work

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub announced that the province will allow some health care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 to continue working.

Dub made the announcement Tuesday in Montreal as the province faces an increase in Omicron-driven cases and a rapid increase in hospital admissions.

“What we are trying to avoid above all … is overwhelming the health network,” he said in French.

“We are stuck in a habit where hospitalization is on the rise and more and more health workers have to take time off. “In other words, we have more and more sick people and fewer and fewer people left to care for them.”

Dub said last week 4,000 health workers were absent due to COVID-19 and that number jumped to 7,000 on Tuesday after hospitalizations reached 702, including 115 patients in intensive care units.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: COVID-19 infections are on the rise with nearly 13,000 daily cases reported in Quebec

He said the number of missing health workers is expected to reach 10,000 in the coming days.

“In previous waves, we wanted to identify and remove employees at risk as soon as possible. “With the current level of vaccination, we have to do otherwise, we have no choice,” he said, adding that 98 percent of health workers are vaccinated.

“We made the decision that under certain conditions, positive staff will be able to continue working under a list of priorities and risk management.

Dub gave few details of what those terms involved, but said decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis.

However, a press release from the Ministry of Health clarified, saying that the isolation period for health workers who test positive may be shortened depending on the type of exposure, the results of laboratory tests and the vaccination status of the person.

Read more: Omicron surpass exceeds Canada 2 million COVID-19 cases recorded to date

Dub said the hope is to expand the new measure to include all essential workers, not just healthcare workers, with more details to be announced in the coming days.

Trends LA police video shows the shooting death of a girl in the store dressing room

Ontario reports 8,825 new COVID cases on Tuesday

The story goes down the ad

Dub said the new measure was necessary and determined to avoid further delays in diagnostic surgeries and procedures and to avoid a situation where the province could only provide critical care.

Despite Dubit’s assurances of ongoing discussions with unions about the new measures, many are already speaking out against them.

In a press release, the Fdration de la sant et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), which represents 120,000 members in both the public and private networks, said there were other measures the government could take instead.

Read more: New Quebec restrictions come into force as province registers nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

The federation is calling for on-site control of COVID-19 for employees, less staff turnover, stabilization of teams and a focus on workplace ventilation.

The network is not prepared to face the risks of the government’s decision to reinstate asymptomatic infected staff, “wrote union president Rjean Leclerc, adding that by putting workers at risk, the measure is also putting patients who are already vulnerable, in. even greater risk.

The Federation of Quebec Nurses (FIQ) agrees.

In a Twitter post, FIQ said keeping infected but asymptomatic workers at work is very dangerous.

The story goes down the ad

FIQ President Julie Bouchard strongly opposes it.

A regional spokesman for the FIQ branch in Montreal West Island reiterated some of the federation’s demands, adding some as well.

“All we want is proper on-site testing for our healthcare workers, N95 masks for everyone, whether you work in a hot zone or a cold zone and have them re-establish hot and cold areas,” he said. Said Kristina Hoare. suggesting that an unfair burden is being placed on staff.

“We ask these health care workers, as we have asked them over the past year and a half, to give 110 percent and now we are asking them, in addition to 110 percent, who must now enter. sick and do your job ”.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s director of public health, said COVID-19-positive health workers could be assigned to work with patients who test positive, be given additional protective equipment and would not be allowed to have lunch with their colleagues who result negative.

Health officials noted that the decision led to the choice of the smaller of the two worst options.

“We’re saying this is the best alternative compared to not caring for people,” Dub said.

Accelerate the appearance of reinforcing shots

Among other measures Dub announced Tuesday was the acceleration of third-dose booster supplements, which offer significantly better protection against the Omicron variant.

The story goes down the ad

As of Wednesday, essential workers including school staff, public safety personnel, people working in community organizations providing health and social services, agricultural workers such as food inspectors and those working in slaughterhouses, as well as health workers in the private sector will be allowed to book appointments on the Clic Sant website.

Starting January 4, 2022, booster vaccines will be gradually made available to the general population by age group.

– With files from The Canadian Press

View link »

<br />

