Queensland removes 72-hour COVID-19 PCR test requirement for interstate travelers from January 1
Interstate travelers entering Queensland will not have to return a negative PCR test prior to arrival, with prompt antigen tests to be accepted from 1 January.
Main points:
- The announcement comes one day after the removal of the five-day test requirement
- Ms Palaszczuk said more information would be given at the morning press conference
- Other states have requested that the PCR test requirement be removed immediately
Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the change today, as other states complained that Queensland’s existing insistence that travelers undergo a PCR test within 72 hours before crossing the border was putting unfair stress on already overloaded testing systems.
It comes a day after Queensland also canceled its five-day testing request.
Yesterday there was growing pressure on the government from interstate, with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard calling for the PCR testing requirement to be lifted immediately.
Ms Palaszczuk said in a Twitter post that more information about the new changes would be discussed at a press conference this morning.
Mr Hazzard said the testing was putting unnecessary stress on his state’s testing system and “proving very, very difficult for our residents”, while a leading infectious disease expert also said the testing rule had “no has scientific meaning “.
Australian National University infectious disease expert Peter Collignon supported the abolition of PCR tests from Queensland for travelers, saying the zero COVID mentality should now change.
“The practical reality is if you ask a lot of people to do tests, you have all these people who have no symptoms with a marginal benefit from taking the test, and people who have symptoms that you really want to test. “I can not take the test.”
ACT closed two of its main test sites for travelers wishing to enter Queensland on Monday, due to overwhelming demand.
South Australia dropped its pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for interstate travelers on Sunday, moving to rapid antigen tests, leaving Tasmania and the Northern Territory as the other two open open jurisdictions still requiring laboratory testing.
Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said yesterday that authorities were concerned about making an immediate move towards rapid antigen tests, without knowing how many of the tests were available.
The tourism sector welcomes the news
Queensland Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Daniel Gschwind said the announcement was great news for the sector.
“This is something we have been looking forward to and a step in the right direction towards living with this virus properly and certainly making it easier for travelers to move across borders and restore confidence in consumers and the industry.” tourism, “he said.
“We’ve had some good weeks overall, but there have been cancellations because people could not meet the PCR test requirements because they either could not do a test on time or did not get the result on time.
“So there was a clear impracticality between the requirements and what was possible.”
The five-day test was also canceled
Ms D’Ath announced yesterday that the state had immediately lifted the five-day testing requirement as data showed that only 0.6 per cent of those tested on the fifth day had returned positive results.
Previous interstate travelers had to be tested five days after arriving in Queensland, causing major delays in nationwide testing, with tour operators saying they were disrupting holiday plans.
Pharmacy Guild Australia President Trent Twomey said pharmacists across Queensland’s hotspots had sold out all the rapid antigen tests and supply would be “very, very small” until bulk shipments from abroad to arrive in mid-late January.
Mr Twomey said the Queensland government had notified the ward on Monday that another 500,000 rapid care antigen tests had been provided from outside and were being flown.
The form is being uploaded …
