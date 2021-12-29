Does that mean the omicron variant needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine?

The rapid spread of the omicron variant worldwide is attracting new attention if a fourth dose of the effective COVID-19 vaccine may be needed, a second booster injection for those already considered fully vaccinated.

The safety and effectiveness of a fourth stroke is the subject of a new study, the first of its kind in Israel, ahead of most of the world in coronavirus vaccines. There, 150 medical personnel, who received a booster injection at least four months ago, received another.

The Israeli government is considering a recommendation to make the extra booster dose available to those seen as most vulnerable to the new COVID-19 variant because they are at least 60 years old, or have weakened immune systems or work in healthcare.

Do you need to get another booster for COVID-19?

In the United States, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said this earlier this month a fourth dose may need to come sooner due to omicron. Initially, the pharmaceutical company had predicted that it would take 12 months before another booster injection was needed.

By Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said last week that it was too early to talk about a fourth dose in a recent radio interview because it is not yet clear how much extra protection is provided by an initial injection. amplifier.

“If the defense is much more stable than the two-dose, non-adult group, then we can spend a considerable period of time without requiring a fourth dose,” Fauci said. according to CNN.

Utah’s Department of Health immunization director Rich Lakin said the possibility of a fourth dose has not yet emerged as the state continues to make an initial reinforcing blow as the best defense against omicron.

It is very fast. We have not actually discussed a fourth dose at all, Lakin said.

But he said omicron, spreading like wildfire and already believed to be the predominant variant of COVID-19 in the state just weeks after it was first discovered here, appears to be affected by the extra dose of antibodies an injection offers amplifier.

Omicron may have mild symptoms, but here’s why you need to be careful

Although the new variant is seen to produce milder cases, especially among those already vaccinated, the much larger number of infections means that the growths will strain medical resources, as previous coronavirus strains did.

Dr. Kencee Graves, chief medical officer at the University of Utah Health, said booster injections are key to treating omicron, already causing a record number of cases in New York and other parts of the country.

Taking your booster now is a really good move to help prevent omicron disease. “I think we do not know what the future holds for us with further doses or further variants,” Graves said. I think it’s hard to say what ‘s coming.

Han Kim, a public health professor at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, said that until there is more information from Israel about the value of a fourth dose, it is difficult to say whether another booster will come soon.

I do not think we have the data to justify it, especially in the US, where people are just starting to get boosters. I do not think we should talk about a fourth dose yet. Maybe in the spring, Kim said.

How are vaccinations against COVID-19 in Utah, case rates?

Anyone 5 years of age or older can be vaccinated against COVID-19, but just over 58% of all Utahn residents are considered fully vaccinated, which means that two weeks or more have passed since the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. or Moderna or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Free booster injections, first offered in September to the oldest and most vulnerable medical residents by Utahn, are now widely available nationwide for anyone 16 years of age and older, at least six months after the Pfizer or Moderna injections and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Only about a third of Utahn residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster vaccine. The figures are highest among Utahn residents aged 65 and over, with more than two-thirds of the nearly 85% who are fully vaccinated receiving a booster vaccine.

Lakin said the rate of state-administered booster vaccines has declined after a rapid start, despite the new threat posed by omicron, while vaccination rates have generally dropped gradually since early December.

This suggests to Lakin that, like him, some Utahn may have postponed the strike for after the holidays because they feared a negative reaction would affect their travel plans or celebrations. He said the devil takes his reinforcing initiative early next week.

Another factor, Lakin said, could be confusion over the need for a booster dose after being declared fully vaccinated. Some health experts are advising that the booster vaccine should simply be called a third dose.

He also said it is not clear how Utahns will view reports that omicron could cause milder cases of COVID-19 even though it ends because the new variant is much more contagious as many people will get sick.

What could make more Utahn require a booster injection is a new increase in cases, Lakin said. Already, the number of Utahs cases is rising again as it has dropped below 1,000, with 1,816 new cases and four additional deaths reported by the state health department on Tuesday.

The permanent seven-day average for positive tests is 1,300 per day, with long waiting hours in some places. As of Monday, 7,533 people have been tested in Utah for the virus with a total of 15,316 tests performed.

In just one week, the omicron variant went from being considered responsible for about 30% of COVID-19 state cases to about 65% as of Monday, the state health department said.

Utah, one of the hotspots for the virus last month, is preparing for another hike.