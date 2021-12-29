COVID-19: 2 deaths, 918 new cases reported in Saskatchewan since December 24th





Since the last provincial update on Dec. 24, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is reporting 918 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths from their five-day interruption of reporting. There are currently 1,428 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province. However, the true number of infections may be higher as rapid test kits are also being used at home. This may mean that some cases are not reported. Read more: Finding rapid tests for COVID-19 in Sask. is without problems. The same can not be said for the rest of Canada During the holidays, Saskatchewan residents continued to adhere to COVID-19 as vaccination rates and boosters increased and the number of hospital admissions dropped. Hospitalizations have dropped by seven, now to 80 individuals, including 64 hospitalizations and 16 in the ICU. The story goes down the ad Since the Omicron variant first appeared, JSC has reported that a total of 824 cases have resulted positive for Omicron across the province, but there are no reported individuals hospitalized with the highly transmissible variant. Trends Newly approved pills for COVID-19 come with a catch. Here’s what you need to know

The CDC now recommends those with COVID-19 be isolated for 5 days, out of 10 Read more: COVID-19 collection restrictions are not excluded for Saskatchewan: Scott Moe To date, 83 percent of residents aged five and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Seventy-six percent of residents aged five and older are fully vaccinated including 277,705 booster doses or third doses. A total of 1,795,682 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 854,685 individuals are now considered fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has recorded 83,558 infections, 81,183 cures and 947 deaths.















Uncertainty about live music events in Saskatchewan amid the spread of COVID-19





Uncertainty about live music events in Saskatchewan amid the spread of COVID-19

