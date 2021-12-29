Brazil Flooding Kills at Least 20 and Displaces Thousands





RIO DE JANEIRO At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50,000 driven from their homes by calamitous floods sweeping through northeastern Brazil, the authorities said Tuesday. The power of the waters coursing through the coastal terrain left Brazilians staggered. Weve had other floods, other disasters with deaths, but nothing, absolutely nothing, with this territorial extension, with this number of cities hit at the same time and with the number of people impacted by this storm, said Rui Costa, the governor of Bahia State. As dams gave way, in some submerged neighborhoods rooftops were the only signs left of once-vibrant communities. Rescue teams used boats and helicopters to gain entry to parts of Ilhus, Itabuna, Irec and a hundred other cities. Neighboring states sent aircraft and firefighters to help the police and members of the armed forces, while volunteers distributed donations of food, mattresses and blankets for the poorest communities.

Like regions large and small across a globe disrupted by climate change, Bahia has been experiencing weather extremes in recent years. For the past five years, Bahia and its neighbors in the northeast have suffered from a stubborn drought. But early this month, the skies opened, and for weeks Bahia has been hit by extraordinary intermittent rainfall. It is the heaviest rainfall for December in the state in three decades, according to Brazils center for monitoring natural disasters. The waters came for Gerisnon Vieira Lima and his family early one morning about two weeks ago in the city of Guaratinga, in southern Bahia. As the water level rose rapidly inside the home he shares with his 70-year-old mother and three other relatives, Mr. Vieira Lima rushed to save any piece of furniture or belongings he could, though he figured he would have another chance. I thought we would come back after the rain went down but we couldnt, the 35-year-old gas station attendant said.

As he watched, his home gave way to a torrent of rubble. Since then, Mr. Vieira Lima and his family have been camped in his sisters house as they try to recover from the trauma. It was very sad, very hard, he said. Ive never seen something like this. The situation grew even more dire over the Christmas holiday weekend after the extreme rain led to the collapse of two dams. The first burst in Vitria da Conquista, in the southern part of the state, on Saturday night, and the second on Sunday morning 125 miles north, in Jussiape.

There are more than 116 municipalities in a state of emergency, said a Brazilian congressman from Bahia, Valmir Assuno. The rains destroyed bridges, roads and houses in our state. Natalie Unterstell, president of the Talanoa Institute, a climate policy think tank in Brazil, pointed out that the latest United Nation report offered robust evidence that such weather extremes are the result of climate change. The warming of the ocean is particularly relevant to this, she said. In 2020, data showed that 80 percent of the seas suffered maritime heat waves, and this boosted disasters such as the one in Bahia. Ms. Unterstell urged governments like that of Brazil to take climate change into account when rebuilding. Brazil is built to a climate that no longer exists, she said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Assuno and other lawmakers met to push for financial resources to rebuild the region. Brazil president, Jair Bolsonaro, announced an emergency allotment of aid equivalent to $ 35 million. In mid-December, when the rains began, President Bolsonaro flew over some of the hard-hit areas. But on Monday, as the rains peaked, he headed to the southern region of the country for the holiday. He is expected to return to Bahia early in the New Year. I hope I dont need to come back earlier, Mr. Bolsonaro told a supporter Monday after the dams collapsed, speaking from the sands of Forte beach, in So Francisco do Sul, local media reported. The president has been criticized on social media for taking time off during the crisis. While our people suffer from hunger, unemployment, inflation, epidemics and natural disasters as in Bahia, Bolsonaro took vacations! one opposition senator, Randolfe Rodrigues, said on Twitter. Yes! Oblivious to all this, he thought he deserved a break, as a big joke with the Brazilian people. The flooding may also set back Brazils fight against the pandemic. Mr. Costa, the Bahia governor, said a few cities in his state had lost all their supplies of drugs and vaccines against Covid-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/28/world/americas/brazil-floods-climate-change.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos