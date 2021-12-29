The Royal Navy supports international research on the penguin population – sUAS News

Royal Navy The research ship HMS Protector is assisting with the latest international research on penguin populations and climate change in one of the most remote places on earth.

Experts from Britain and the US are working with the icebreaker to study bird colonies in the South Sandwich Islands, so even the Royal Navy calls only once a decade.

The chain of sovereign islands of the UK Outer Territory extends more than 1300 miles east of the Falklands and is home to about three million birds without flight.

By landing on uninhabited islands, recording penguins and using drones, scientists hope for a better understanding of the impact of climate change and other environmental factors on the colony.

Ship visits to these territories are extremely rare and dangerous, said Captain Michael Wood, Commanding Officer of the Guard.

His sailors encountered volcanic mountains covered in glacier, frozen water, surfing and strong winds to help scientists from the Oxford University Department of Zoology and the Washington DC-based scientific and educational organization Oceanites, which has spent nearly three decades to create a comprehensive picture. of penguin populations in Antarctica.

Oceanites maintains a well-known database of penguins across the continent, on which everyone relies on the Antarctic Treaty system and uses penguins as avatars to spread the word internationally about climate change.

The opportunity to visit any of the South Sandwich Islands to conduct research on penguins or any other species is extremely limited, said Dr. Mark Belchier, Director of Fisheries and Environment, Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Any additional data that can be opportunistically collected is incredibly valuable in determining population size trends for the various species living there.

Scientists have relied on a combination of direct counting, GPS mapping and interpretation of commercial high-resolution satellite imagery to calculate colony size.

So the rare live footage and images captured by HMS Protector and scientists using drones on the islands of Saunders, South Thule and Cook are vital to more accurate estimates of population sizes.

Prior to ship visits, the islands were thought to be home to nearly half of the world’s bearded penguins (1.3 million breeding pairs), as well as some 95,000 pairs of pasta penguins and several thousand pairs of gentoo penguins.

Despite being on the northern edge of their breeding range, an unexpectedly large population of Adlie penguins (about 125,000 breeding pairs) also live there.

The population has fluctuated in recent decades. At first it was thought that the resurgence of whales and fur seals after banning whaling and overfishing were the cause, eating krill in the ocean on which many penguins rely.

Recent scientific thought has shifted to climate change, melting sea ice, and rising temperatures, plus local volcanic eruptions, all of which have contributed to declining beard populations.

The more data we get on these islands, the more we are able to share the effects of climate change versus eruptions, explained Dr Tom Hart of the Department of Zoology at Oxford University.

The entire archipelago is a marine protected area, so they are an important contrast to understanding wildlife threats elsewhere in the Southern Ocean.

Ron Naveen, president and founder of Oceanites, said Protector was provided with a set of major penguin breeding sites in Antarctica for his drones to fly over and capture photographic images.

He continued: Once taken, the images will be analyzed for nest counting, which will add a lot to our ongoing database of Antarctic penguin populations. Oceania will make the results publicly available at http://www.penguinmap.com.

Normally based in Plymouth, Protector and its 70-member Royal Marine and Marine Crew are on a five-year mission to observe the polar oceans and end illegal fishing in some of the most important waters on the planet. .

We are exploring some of the most remote and inhospitable islands in the world. Their stunning natural beauty, seen with your own eyes, is hard to understand, said Lieutenant Mike Wafer, Deputy Officer of Logistics Protectors.

Beyond the study of penguins, Protector is collecting scientific data on Antarctic waters and is updating tables used by sailors or in the case of some parts of the South Sandwich Islands, mapping the area for the first time.

The ship will stay in the Antarctic region until April, when the Australian winter begins and excludes operation in the waters of the frozen continent.

