TSA officers uncover 2 stuffed animal knives at Philadelphia International Airport – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) Transportation Safety Administration (CBS) officers discovered two knives that were sewn into the middle of a baby stuffed animal Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. The stuffed animal, which was a black bear dressed as Darth Vader from Star Wars, triggered an alarm as it entered the x-ray machine at the checkpoint.

According to an announcement, the x-ray image showed something hidden inside the bear, which guaranteed further inspection.

TSA officials then removed the stitches from the bear’s back and pulled out two knives that were hidden in the middle of the bear’s stuffing.

This is a good example of why we can not assume that something with an innocent appearance like a baby stuffed animal is not a safety hazard, said in a statement Gerardo Spero, TSA Federal Director of Security for the airport. Someone has deliberately tried to hide two knives inside this toy for 9-year-old boys for whatever reason. It was a good catch by our TSA officers.

The stuffed animal belonged to a young boy who was traveling with his mother. She is a resident of Cortland, New York, and is likely to face a federal civil conviction for security breach.