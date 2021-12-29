International
COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: province reports highest number of active cases since mid-November
Saskatchewan reported 1,428 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number since November. 12, when there were 1443 cases.
Over the past five days, the province recorded 896 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, the province said in its first report since Dec. 23.
Saskatchewan did not provide a daily data break, but between December 24 and December 28 the province had a test positivity rate of 13 percent.
There are now 66 confirmed cases of Omicron and 758 suspected cases of Omicron.
COVID provincialdesk, which includes new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, was not updated from December 24 to December 27 due to the holidays.
New cases were reported as follows:
- Far northwest, two.
- Far Northeast, 15.
- Northwest, 44.
- Central North, 37.
- Northeast, four.
- Saskatoon, 262.
- Central West, 20.
- Central East, 75.
- Regina, 229.
- Southwest, 21.
- Central South, 63.
- Southeast, 56.
Sixty-eight new cases reported Tuesday required information about whereabouts.
The provincial panel said 60.1 per cent of the new cases were in people in the 20- to 39-year-old age category.
The seven-day average of new cases of COVID-19 was 174 as of Tuesday, or 14.4 new cases per 100,000 people.
A total of 80 people are hospitalized, with 16 people in the ICU. About 59 percent of patients were not fully vaccinated.
The panel will not be updated from January 1st to January 3rd, that information will be provided on January 4th.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/covid-19-in-sask-tuesday-1.6299166
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
