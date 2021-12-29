News staff on the Hong Kong police raid and arrest





HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested six current or former staff members of a pro-democracy news website in a morning raid, another government crackdown. over the once vibrant independent city press. Six were arrested on suspicion of plotting to publish rebel material, according to a police statement, which did not specify the newspaper. But Stand News, a seven-year online publication, posted video footage on Facebook showing police officers at the doors of one of its deputy editors, Ronson Chan, around 6 p.m. It was not immediately clear if he was arrested. More than 200 officers entered the Hong Kong publishing house and conducted a search, police said. Patrick Lam, the acting editor-in-chief of Stand News, was escorted away from the officers. Denise Ho, a well-known local singer who had served on the board of the news site, was also arrested, according to a post on her Facebook page.

Hong Kong officials have targeted critics across civil society, including the news media, since the Chinese Communist Party introduced a national security law in the city in June 2020 to quell months of fierce pro-democracy protests. Earlier this year, Apple Daily, perhaps the city’s most popular pro-democracy newspaper, was forced to shut down after numerous police raids on its newsroom and the arrest of several key editors and its founder, Jimmy Lai. On Tuesday it was Mr. Lai charged with a new charge of sedition regarding the newspaper, as well as six other former senior employees. Mr Lai, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent opposition voices, has already been sentenced to 20 months in prison for his support of the pro-democracy movement and faces life in prison on other charges. Officials have sent warning letters for foreign media for coverage they do not like, and some foreign journalists have been visa refusal to work in the former British colony. The government has also announced plans to pass a law against so-called fake news. After the Apple Daily folded, Stand News became one of the city’s last pro-democracy media outlets, and officials made it clear it could be targeted later.

Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang earlier this month accused News site of one-sided, defamatory and demonizing reports on conditions in a city jail. Lau Siu-Kai, a Beijing adviser, was even more outspoken, telling Chinese state media that the survival space for the opposition media was shrinking. Stand News will end, he said.

Mr Chan, editor of Stand News, whose home was apparently searched on Wednesday, also heads the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association, a trade organization for about 500 local journalists under surveillance. Mr. Tang, Secretary of Security, accused the September campus infiltration and recruitment association of non-professional student journalists; he also suggested that he had received foreign funding. Security law criminalizes cooperation with foreign forces. Mr Chan had remained challenging after those allegations. In one interview in September with the Hong Kong public broadcaster, who himself has been under severe official pressure, he denied any breach of security law. They were aware of what the Hong Kong Journalists Association means to the media industry and to Hong Kong society, so we will not be easily dispersed, he said. We will do our best to perform our task until the last moment. Hong Kong officials have denied any wrongdoing with the press. In an appearance at the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents Club in September, Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, noted Stand News as proof that freedom of speech was inviolable.

Freedom of expression is still alive and well, she said. Hong Kong Stand News all these websites still go on as usual. Joy Dongcontributed to research.

