Omicron: Some provinces face stagnation of COVID-19 tests

Canadians seeking a PCR test for COVID-19 in recent days may have faced long formations at test centers and a lack of meeting places as demand has grown amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The increase in tests has created a stalemate in some provinces, which in some cases has led to an adjustment in testing protocols.

Ontario was scheduled to announce the new test guidelines on Tuesday, but update delayed by the end of this week.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Ontario Health said that as of Dec. 27, laboratories were completing 53 percent of PCR tests within one day of collection and 82 percent within two days. While the lab network has the capacity to complete 100,000 PCR tests per day, the agency said the return time is likely to continue to increase with increasing volumes.

“We understand that COVID-19 assessment centers, community testing sites and hospitals in some communities are experiencing increased waiting times for testing appointments,” the agency said. “We are working with them as needed to meet community requirements and connect with the laboratory network testing capacity.”

The agency added that it is working on a number of strategies to optimize collection processes.

Testing centers in Quebec are also overcrowded. During a news conference Tuesday, the head of the province’s vaccination program, Daniel Paré, said the centers are in “maximum capacity“Now and PCR testing should be required only by people who have symptoms of COVID-19.

“People need to isolate themselves when they are symptomatic and take these basic precautions. And for those who have quick tests, use them well,” he said.

As of December 27, there has been PCR testing for the virus in Nova Scotia limited to people considered high risk. Only those who have symptoms or are in close contact and are at increased risk of serious illness, live in crowded environments or are front-line healthcare workers are eligible.

All other Scots experiencing symptoms or being in close contact can book an appointment to get a quick test kit at home.

Manitoba, as of December 27, also has changed the way it administers testing for COVID-19. People who visit a test site and are symptomatic as well as vaccinated will get a quick test kit at home. Those who are symptomatic and unvaccinated are eligible for a PCR test, with those considered high risk also being given a complete rapid home test.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the provincial chief of public health, said with the current number of tests that people under the age of 40 without basic health conditions may want to consider isolation for 10 days if they show symptoms.

On Friday, British Columbia announced that the province had reached its capacity to process the COVID-19 PCR test, which is about 20,000 a day, and that it would begin to give priority to such testing for people at higher risk of complications from the virus. This includes those who are 65 years of age or older, have a weakened immune system or who are experiencing severe symptoms. PCR tests are also reserved for first-line healthcare workers.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also said that anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should assume they have the virus and be isolated for a week if vaccinated or 10 days if they have had less than two doses of the vaccine.

