The Russian court closes the well-known group of rights

MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s top court on Tuesday shut down one of the country’s oldest and most well-known human rights organizations, the latest measure in a relentless crackdown on human rights activists, independent media and supporters. opposition.

The Supreme Court decision to close Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies on political repression in the Soviet Union, sparked international outrage.

The memorial consists of more than 50 smaller groups in Russia and abroad. He was declared a foreign agent in 2016, a label signifying additional government control and carries strong derogatory connotations that could discredit the target organization. Prosecutors said the group repeatedly failed to identify itself as a foreign agent and tried to hide the definition, allegations dismissed by Memorial.

During the hearing, prosecutors also accused Memorial of creating a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state, a claim the group said revealed the real motive of the authorities.

The Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed once again that the history of government-organized and government-directed political terror is not an academic issue that is of interest only to experts, but an acute problem today, a Memorial statement said. The memorial embodies that Russian citizens should know the truth about the tragic path of the country and the fate of millions of people. No one would be able to liquidate that need.

The group said it would appeal the decision and vowed to continue its work.

Of course, nothing has ended with that, said after the ruling Maria Eismont, one of the lawyers representing the group in court. We will appeal and the Memorial will live with the people because the people behind it serve above all this great cause. The work will continue.

A crowd gathered in front of the court on Tuesday erupted in shouts of shame! in response to the decision. Police detained several people who had made pickets in court.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Pejinov Buri, described the move as devastating news and a dark day for civil society in the Russian Federation.

Amnesty International called the closure of the Memorials an open attack on civil society seeking to blur the national memory of state repression and a grave insult to the victims of the Russian Gulag.

US Ambassador John Sullivan expressed regret over the court ruling as a flagrant and tragic attempt to suppress freedom of expression and erase history.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his indignation and concern over the closure of the NGO Memorial International, calling it a terrible loss for the Russian people.

This announcement is deeply troubling for the future of historical research and the protection of human rights in Russia, he said in a statement.

The Memorials sister organization, the Memorial Center for Human Rights, is also closed, with a court hearing Wednesday morning in Moscow City Court.

Russian authorities in recent months have stepped up pressure on rights groups, the media and individual journalists, citing dozens as foreign agents. Some were outlawed as undesirable and some were forced to close or disperse to prevent further prosecution.

On Saturday, authorities blocked the website of OVD-Info, a well-known legal aid group focusing on political arrests, and asked social media platforms to remove its accounts after a court ruled that the website contained material justifying the groups’ actions. extremist and terrorist. The group dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

OVD-Info condemned the decision to close the Memorial.

The memorial is an institution of national memory for times of the Great Terror and Soviet repression, the group said in a statement, adding that its closure was an attempt to justify the repression of Soviet dictator Josef Stalins. It is a clear signal to both society and the elites: Yes, repressions were necessary and useful to the Soviet state in the past and we need them today.

On Tuesday, five associates of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny were taken into custody. Earlier this year, a Moscow court outlawed Navalny’s organizations, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, and its nationwide network of regional offices as extremists, exposing staff members and their supporters to prosecution.

One of the five activists arrested, Ksenia Fadeyeva, is reportedly facing charges of forming an extremist group. Fadeyeva has headed the Navalny regional office in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and in the last election in recent years won a seat in the city legislature.

Another Navalny accomplice, Lilia Chanysheva, was arrested and jailed in November on similar charges. She ran Navalny’s office in the Russian region of Bashkortostan and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Navalny himself is serving 2 years in prison for violating the terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 conviction for embezzlement that is widely seen as politically motivated. The politician was arrested in January after returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he said was carried out by the FSB security agency on orders from the Kremlin on charges that Russian officials deny.

On Tuesday, Navalny attended a court hearing on his appeal against the prison authorities’ decision to place him under special supervision as a person prone to extremist and terrorist activities.

Why should I sleep under the sign that says I am a terrorist? told the judge by videoconference from prison. I have not blown up anyone, I have not taken hostage, I have not done anything like that and I have no plans. It was I who was the victim of a terrorist attack when FSB officers tried to kill me.

Most of Navalny’s main accomplices have faced prosecution this year on various criminal charges and have fled Russia.

Also Tuesday, another prominent human rights organization, the Citizens’ Assistance Committee, which helps refugees and migrants in Russia, said authorities were evicting him from an office in Moscow, which they had allowed to occupy free of charge. for years.

Moscow city officials handed the group a document annulling the agreement allowing the use of the space without compensation and ordering it to leave within a month.

“I link it to the general tendency to destroy civil society in Russia,” Svetlana Gannushkina, chairwoman of the Civic Assistance Committee, told Mediazona.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.