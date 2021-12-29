Many Latin American countries now have higher vaccination rates than Europe and North America





Vaccine distribution was slow at first, with only getting vaccines on hand a major issue. Just six months ago, Latin America and the Caribbean were reporting just under half of all Covid-19-related deaths worldwide. Now, the region accounts for about 10% of Covid-19-related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is due to the accelerated distribution of European, American, Chinese and domestically produced vaccines that a number of Latin American countries have received in the second half of this year, according to data from the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).

Cuba, Chile and Brazil are among the top ten countries in the world in terms of those fully vaccinated, according to statistics compiled by PAHO

One reason for those successful vaccination campaigns can go down in history: many countries in Latin America have long and trusted national incentives to vaccinate against other diseases, such as polio.

Cuba has, perhaps, done the best in this regard, with its bet on its domestically produced vaccines – approved for urgent use by its drug regulators this summer – yielding results. The country has the highest vaccination rate in the region – and one of the highest in the world – with 84.1% of its population fully vaccinated, according to PAHO. In September, Cuba became the first in the world to start mass vaccination of children up to 2 years old against Covid. Scientists say vaccines produced in Cuba are safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death. The government applied for World Health Organization approval for its vaccines in September. Meanwhile Brazil, home to one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the world, has emerged from its darkest days of the pandemic with a successful vaccination attempt. Big cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have seen more than 99% of the adult population get at least one dose of the vaccine, Reuters reports. Brazil has administered more than 315 million doses, with 65.7% of the population fully vaccinated, according to PAHO data as of December 23rd. Chilean record it is even better – with 85.6% of the population fully vaccinated. Uruguay has vaccinated 76.6% of its inhabitants and the vaccination rate in Argentina stands at 70%. In Ecuador, 69.1% of its eligible population is already fully vaccinated. There, vaccines against Covid-19 will become mandatory for people eligible for the vaccine from the age of five, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Health said on Thursday, becoming the first country in Latin America to impose such a measure for the entire eligible population. Vaccination will not be mandatory for those with pre-existing medical conditions, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. And in Peru, which has suffered the highest death rate from Covid-19 anywhere in the world, 63.9% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. Regionally, over 868 million doses have been administered since December 22 in Latin America and the Caribbean, PAHO reported, with about 57% of Latin America and the Caribbean population fully vaccinated. This compares with 67.8% in Europe and 61.3% in the United States. Unequal rates However, PAHO warns that vaccination remains unequal across Latin America and the Caribbean region, “with a handful of countries unlikely to reach the 40% vaccination target by the end of the year and just above the 50% threshold of complete immunization against COVID-19. “ Countries that are continuing to struggle with their spread include Jamaica and French Guiana, where 18.7% and 25.4% of people are fully vaccinated. Among the largest countries in the region, Mexico has just crossed the 50% threshold. And as the Omicron variant spreads, as in most of the world, Latin America has begun to see an increase in reported cases. In the week to December 23, the Americas (which includes the United States and Canada) reported over 1.1 million new Covid-19 infections – a 6% increase in cases from last week. However, the bulk of this increase was driven by cases in the US, with PAHO reporting an overall decline in South American cases of 10.7% in cases and a 6.3% drop in deaths that week. Bolivia was the periphery, reporting a sharp increase in cases, as did some parts of the Caribbean, where a PAHO analysis showed that cases increased by 16%. In addition to imported vaccines, Latin America is now producing more of its own. This month, PAHO Director-General Carissa Etienne welcomed WHO approval of an AstraZeneca vaccine co-produced by Argentina and Mexico – the first in Latin America. “This is an important milestone for Latin America and highlights the importance of technology transfer to increase the availability of quality COVID-19 vaccines in the region,” Etienne said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/28/americas/latin-america-vaccination-rates-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos