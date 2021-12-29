Therapeutic Solutions International Awarded Patent Landmark for the treatment of cancer and COVID-19





OCEANSIDE, California .– (TELI BIZNES) – Therapeutic Solutions International announced today the receipt of a Permission Notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding its patent application entitled Nutraceuticals for Suppressing Indolamine 2,3 Deoxygenase. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, this is the first release of a patent for a nutraceutical supplement to stimulate the immune system by blocking the immune suppressing activities used by cancer and viruses in the IDO pathway. The supplement, called QuadraMune is commercially available on the Company website and through Amazon. Numerous drugs such as Optivo, Yervoy and Keytruda, have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of cancers by boosting immunity by blocking immune inhibitory mechanisms. This class of drugs, called checkpoint inhibitors, represents a market of $ 15.2 billion a year1. The indolamine 2,3 deoxygenase (IDO) pathway is believed to be one of the main points of immunological control based on the fact that blockage of small molecules of this pathway results in immunity mediated destruction by tumors in animals, said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member and Patent Co-Inventor. Unfortunately, previous approaches to suppress this pathway relied on toxic compounds which did not perform well in clinical trials, in part due to the inability to administer sufficient doses without causing toxicity. We are excited by the possibility that QuadraMune, a nutraceutical compound available on the market, can act as a powerful immune booster targeting the flawless IDO path of other approaches. In 20132 and then in 20183, Dr. Ichim and colleagues published breast cancer regression by blocking the IDO pathway using an RNA intervention approach. The current data and patent granted are a representation of years of basic scientific research on the relationship between IDO and the immune system. As a physician who directly sees the destruction caused by cancer and viruses, I’m extremely excited about our ability to modify critical immune pathways using natural ingredients like pterostilbene, thymoquinone, epigallocatechin gallate, and sulforaphane, said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief of Medical Office. of the Company and Co-inventor of the patent. What is particularly important is that after the filing of our patents, many independent universities have certified the anti-COVID activity of the individual ingredients. These studies are summarized in our previous press release4. Receiving our data from the United States Patent Office on the current patent award is a major achievement for the company, said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO, and Co-Inventor of the patent. The company has numerous patent applications filed covering a wide range of nutrients and uses including; a) published application for patent # 16/866430 entitled Nutraceuticals for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of SARS-Cov-2 and COVID-19 related, b) # 16/898472 entitled Nutraceuticals for Reducing Myeloid Suppressor Cells # 1 / c) 907335 entitled Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 with dendritic cells for innate and / or adaptive immunity. About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on modulating immunity for the treatment of certain specific diseases. The company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ 1 Global market of checkpoint inhibitors (2021 to 2030) 2 IDO Silence in Dendritic Cells: A New Approach to Improving Cancer Immunotherapy in a Model of Mouse Breast Cancer – Zheng – 2013 3 A new cancer immunotherapy through DC Simultaneous mobilization and silencing of the targeted IDO DC gene using an immunostimulatory nanosystem – Zhang – 2018 4 Therapeutic Solutions International discusses claims for potential COVID-19 suppressive activity of QuadraMune ingredients from independent universities made after patent filing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005154/en/Therapeutic-Solutions-International-Awarded-Landmark-Patent-for-Cancer-and-COVID-19-Treatment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos