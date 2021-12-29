Advertising draws attention in China to Asian stereotypes





Posted: 28 December 2021 / 06:50 EST

/ Updated: 28 December 2021 / 07:21 AM EST A woman wearing a mask stands next to an ad with models for cosmetics in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Advertisements featuring some Chinese models have sparked controversy in China if their appearance and makeup are perpetuating harmful stereotypes. of Asians. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Beijing (AP) Advertisements featuring some Chinese models have sparked controversy in China over whether their looks and makeup are perpetuating harmful Asian stereotypes. German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and a Chinese food company are the latest to be caught in the fray. Some Chinese consumers complained after local snack brand Three Squirrels displayed ads for noodle products on its microblog account on Weibo showing a Chinese model with eyes they said looked sloping. Critics accused the company of spreading Western stereotypes. Mercedes Benz was also attacked by several Chinese online, who accused him of using a sloping model in his Weibo ads. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The steep-eyed stereotype appeared in the West in the 19th century and is considered offensive and humiliating to Asians. Recent reactions to the ads followed that for luxury brand Dior, which apologized and took a photo at an art exhibition showing an Asian model with dots and very dark makeup clutching a Dior handbag. In response to criticism in China, the company said it respects the feelings of the Chinese people. The Three Squirrels said in a post Saturday on their official Weibo account that they did not intend to portray a Chinese person in a bad light. The ad was shot in 2019, the company said in a statement. The model is Chinese and the makeup style was created to suit her natural features, she said. In response to reactions from internet users that the makeup of the models does not comply with the standards of aesthetics accepted by the public and caused concern, our company apologizes, the statement said. The site has been replaced and measures have been taken to check the other sites of the company to make sure this situation will not happen again. On the Internet, Chinese internet users have criticized the selection of makeup models and styles to deliberately portray the image of sloping eyes. A user with the MaoBuErXiong glove said such sloping eye images are derogatory and are deeply ingrained in the fashion industry, with Asian models and their makeup styles often chosen to fit a stereotype. The model featured in the Three Squirrels commercials has spoken out against the criticism. Just because my eyes are small, am I not good enough to be Chinese? I do not know what to say to these comments I’m really helpless, said the model in a post on Weibo under the handle Cai Niangniang. As a professional model, what I have to do is take pictures in accordance with what the client wants, I do not know how it came about that I humiliated the Chinese people, she said. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times said Cai’s response attracted more than 330 million views. I hope people on the internet no longer send me messages with personal attacks. I am not a supermodel nor a public figure, I am just someone who loves my homeland and a law-abiding citizen.

