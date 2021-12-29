International
Tutu: a man of empathy, moral fire and some nonsensical jokes
One Christmas day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a church-filled service in Soweto, the town of Black Johannesburg, and a stronghold of protest against white racist rule in South Africa. An American family mine found a place standing back.
We were among the few whites in the congregation, and as Tutu and I shook hands on the stairs after leaving, he made a joke. Something like: So it’s really a white Christmas.
Evoking Irving Berlin’s White Christmas song, famously sung by Bing Crosby, in the tense and dusty Soweto, Tutu was essential. He could not resist a word game about race in an inflamed country suffering the agonies of apartheid, the white minority domination system that ended in 1994.
(In fact, occasionally, it’s snowing in Johannesburg, but certainly not at Christmas time, which falls in the Southern Hemisphere summer).
When Tutu died Sunday at the age of 90, he was remembered as a Nobel laureate, a spiritual compass, a champion of the fight against apartheid, who turned to other global causes after Nelson Mandela, another heavy moral burden. , became South Africa’s first black president. Barack Obama praised Tutun for fighting injustice wherever he saw it.
But the former US president also recalled the activist’s embarrassing sense of humor. And he is Desmond Tutu the funny, kind, gracious man behind the icon that I and many others remember.
To see Tutun up close would be to indulge in his roller-coated laughter, to indulge as his eyes widened theatrically, to delight in his uttered words pristine, and to leave filled with the joy and warmth of burrit. If he had the opportunity to dance, usually in church, he was on his feet with the help of a cane in later years, as he became weaker.
He seemed to embody the best of what it is to be human, on a granular level. Small generosity, willingness to listen, sensitivity, ease of humor, some pretty silly jokes.
He went on to say that during gloomy times in South Africa, he also expressed anger and frustration over the state’s dehumanizing policies, the violence of white-controlled security forces, and killings within apartheid black communities, a wound he described. as bad, played with bitterness.
Not everyone was a fan. His moral fire was against realpolitik. His notion of the rainbow nation, an idealized vision of racial tolerance, is at odds with the social and economic imbalances of South Africa today.
But he always reached out, always sought and found humanity in people. Ahead of a small service at St. George’s Cathedral in 2015, participants were asked to submit photos of themselves; I watched as Tutu walked around the congregation, asking each person to say a little about himself.
I was a boy that Christmas day when Tutu bumped into Bing Crosby and my dad was reporting for the Associated Press in South Africa. In 1989, my parents moved to Stockholm. A few months before they left, a postcard arrived with Tutu scratching his back.
It goes well. “Thank you for your excellent service,” he wrote. “I will miss you. I will definitely try to see you in Sweden. God bless you.
Over time, I became a journalist and also worked for the AP in South Africa, sometimes covering Tutu’s post-apartheid comments on corruption and other challenges, as well as his hospitalization for prostate cancer that affected him. almost a quarter of a century.
I remember one time he visited our house in Johannesburg for dinner. He did not stay long. He was charming, calm.
He then sent us another postcard. At the front was an elephant; on the back was something that could be taken both as a note of butter and as an unwanted congratulation from an extraordinary man who, even at the age of 90, left the world very quickly.
“Just an inadequate note to thank you very much for your hospitality,” he wrote. “I liked it and I was sorry I had to leave early. God bless you.
It was signed, simply, Desmond.
___
Torchia reported from South Africa to the AP from 2013 to 2019. He is currently based in Mexico City.
