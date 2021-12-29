Lions International’s Quest for Kindness helps students navigate a sea of ​​emotions and dreams, believe and achieve their goals





In 133rd Rose Parade, a cruise carries a special message for students who strive to dream, believe and achieve their goals and educators who are committed to ending bullying in their schools. The Lions Clubs International Living Clubs Quest for Kindness features three boats transporting students, educators and extraordinary lions who are on a quest to help other young people develop their social and emotional learning skills (SEL ) through The Search for Lions program.

Lions Quest is an evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) program for students in grades 1-12 and is supported by Lions Clubs International Foundation. SEL is a process through which students gain and apply effectively the knowledge, attitudes and skills needed to understand and manage emotions, achieve goals, show empathy for others, build positive relationships and receive responsible decisions. Studies have shown that students participating in an SEL program experienced an 11 percent increase in overall grades and had better attendance. In addition, people who have the ability to deal with problems that affect them personally, are better able to navigate the deep waters of adult life and, in turn, be better equipped to help others in need. “Providing children with a safe and healthy learning environment is one of the many ways Lions serve from the heart,” he said. Douglas X. Alexander, International President for Lions Clubs International. “The Lions Quest program is active in more than 105 countries around the world. By collaborating with exceptional educators who understand the value that social and emotional learning plays in a student’s overall success and well-being, young people are in a better place to dreamed., believe and achieve their goals. ” International Lions Club Search for Outstanding Goodness and Horsemanship Dozens of vivid flowers and other natural decoration materials adorn the 35-foot “Quest for Kindness” note. Boats equipped with persistent life rise above the waves symbolizing the turbulent sea of ​​emotions and illustrating how education can change lives. A beacon serves as a beacon of hope for young people struggling with their emotions and social skills and illuminates the way forward. Two large Lions are next to the lighthouse. One uses nets to capture kindness and positive social and emotional skills, and the other Leo uses a telescope to always be on the lookout for those in need. Notable riders include: Douglas X. Alexander , International President for Lions Clubs International

, International President for Lions Clubs International Jim Klipfel , Saugus High School Social Studies Teacher and Teachers of the Year in California 2021

, Saugus High School Social Studies Teacher and Teachers of the Year in California 2021 Alexandre Widman , 2021 winner of the Lions Club Student Speaker competition “I am honored to join these extraordinary students and teachers who, like our Lions, inspire others and serve from the heart,” said International President Alexander. “Because when people serve from the heart, there is nothing we can not achieve.” About Lions Clubs International

Lions Clubs International is the largest organization of service clubs in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, the Lions have strengthened local communities through practical services and humanitarian projects, and we are able to expand our service influence through the generous support of our International Lions Club Foundation. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit Lionsclubs.org. 1US Department of Education. (2019, July). Student reports on bullying results from school 2017 … Student Reports of Bullying: Results from the 2017 School Crime Supplement in the National Crime Victimization Survey. Crazy 17 November 2021, nga https://nces.ed.gov/pubs2019/2019054.pdf. 2UNICEF and Thapa, A., Cohen, J., Guffey, S., & Higgins-D’Alessandro, A. (2013). A summary of school climate research. Educational Research Review, 83 (3), 357-385 BURIMI Lions International

