Our Top Stories of 2021 – International Council of Museums





From museum definition to International Museum Day, discover our most read articles of 2021. Consultations Museum Definition and Code of Ethics Following the great success of the ICOM Define webinar on 10 December 2020, the Standing Committee on Museum Definition is pleased to announce the launch of the third step of the Methodology: Consultation 2, a phase which will take place between 11 January and 20 April. 2021.

Read more International Museum Day 2021 The Future of Museums: Recover and Imagine The COVID-19 crisis has suddenly engulfed the entire world, affecting every aspect of our lives, from interactions with our loved ones, to the way we perceive our homes and cities, to its work and organization. Some already urgent issues have worsened, questioning the very structure of our societies: the call for equality is stronger than ever.

Read more ICOM Prague International Symposium 2021 The ICOM Prague 2021 International Symposium provided an overview of the forthcoming ICOM Prague 2022 General Conference, from the core of the science program to the new hybrid infrastructure.

Read more ICOM MOOC: Creating meaningful and comprehensive museum practices On November 29, the first ICOM MOOC was launched. Course Creating meaningful and comprehensive museum practices will encourage museum professionals to explore a range of methodologies and strategies for social inclusion and community building that can be applied to support wider cultural participation.

Read more Museums, museum professionals and COVID-19: ICOM and UNESCO publish their full reports To gather information on how the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is affecting and will affect the cultural sector in the short and long term, ICOM launched a global survey to analyze the impact of blockages. The survey covered 5 topics: the current situation for museums and staff, projected economic impact, digital and communication, museum security and collection preservation, independent museum professionals.

Read more Museums and COVID-19: 8 steps to support community sustainability The cultural and creative sectors are among those most affected by the current coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) and museums are no exception. We acknowledge the multiple challenges facing museums and museum professionals during this time and call on policy-makers and decision-makers to rapidly allocate aid funds to ensure the sustainability of museums.

Read more Sustainability management in museums: A new approach to implementing sustainable development objectives At the ICOM General Conference in Kyoto in 2019, the General Assembly adopted the Resolution for the Transformation of our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With this historic decision, ICOM has engaged the whole community in implementing the objectives of Agenda 2030. But how can these global objectives be translated at the institutional level?

Read more Statement on the situation of cultural heritage in Afghanistan ICOM together with the international community followed with concern the events that are unfolding throughout Afghanistan. We were particularly alarmed by the threats faced by the civilian population, and the men and women of Afghanistan, who dedicate their lives to protecting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of this historic nation.

Read more ICOM’s new red list will focus on objects from Southeast Europe Focusing on 10 Southeast European countries, ICOM worked with experts and coordinators from across the region to create a Red List which contains 119 objects from 45 museums from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia.

Read more How to reach and engage your audience remotely Although this forced isolation limits the opportunities for museums to reach their audience, some institutions around the world are showing great creativity and resilience by harnessing the power of social media. We have prepared a short list of case studies and best practices in digital layout that can inspire museums to deal with this situation. Here’s what you can do to reach and engage your audience remotely.

