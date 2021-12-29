Delta, Alaska cancels hundreds of flights due to bad weather, Omicron cases





Delta Air Lines planes are seen at the gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, December 22, 2021. REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

December 28 (Reuters) – US carriers Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and Alaska Air Group (ALK.N) canceled hundreds of flights on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions and increased cases of the Omicron variant. Delta said it expected to cancel more than 250 of the 4,133 scheduled flights Tuesday, while Alaska canceled 150 flights to and from Seattle and warned of more cancellations and delays throughout the day. Total cancellations as of 14:00 ET within, within or outside the United States were 1,034, with 2,694 flights delayed, marking the fifth day of flight cancellations. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Delta said it was working to redirect and replace some aircraft. Despite the ongoing disruption, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it is not currently considering recommending a vaccine mandate for domestic flights, responding to a suggestion a day earlier by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading expert on infectious diseases. Read more “Right now, what we’re talking about is the way to vaccinate people. Of course domestic flights have been a topic of conversation, but that’s not something we’re reviewing right now,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told National Public Radio when. asked for Fauci’s comment. Walensky said the CDC considers all possible policies and strongly recommends vaccinations, noting that unvaccinated people have a much higher chance of being hospitalized by COVID-19. U.S. carriers also canceled more than 1,000 flights Monday after stopping thousands of planes over the Christmas holiday weekend as airlines struggled with staff shortages from COVID-19 infections and bad weather in some parts of the country. Read more Snowy weather in the Northwest Pacific on Monday contributed to the cancellation of more than 110 scheduled flights to land at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The increase in infections caused by quarantined pilots and cabin crew has also forced many flight cancellations. Read more The average number of new cases of COVID-19 in the United States has risen 55% to over 205,000 per day over the past seven days, according to a Reuters report. The CDC said Monday it was shortening the recommended isolation time for infected Americans to five days from 10 days ago if they are asymptomatic. The move could help airlines and other businesses alleviate staff shortages. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; Edited by Shinjini Ganguli and Richard Pullin Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/delta-air-lines-cancel-over-250-flights-2021-12-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos