Volusia County highlights testing as COVID-19 cases increase





VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. Volusia County, like other Central Florida counties, is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and the county is reminding residents to take advantage of testing and vaccination services. of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the county saw 974 cases in the last seven days, a 230% increase. The county says there have been 300 new positive cases from December 10th to December 16th. [TRENDING: Search continues for driver who struck 6 children in Florida | Heres how long the dry, warm weather will last in Central Fla.| Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad The percentage rate of positivity until December 25 was 11.77%. Hospital admissions and deaths remain low. The vaccination rate is 64%. Test sites are available at several locations throughout the county. of Florida Department of Health in Volusia County there are tests in two places: Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive

Orange City, 775 Harley Strickland Blvd. Suite 110 Testing is done by appointment only for people with symptoms and those who have been exposed to COVID-19. To schedule an appointment, call 386-274-0500. Family Health Source is also offering testing for COVID-19. These are the locations: DeLand 1205 S. Woodland Blvd.

Daytona 801 Beville Rd.

Deltona 2160 Howland Blvd.

Deltona 1200 Deltona Blvd.

Pierson 216 N. Frederick St. Hours are 8am – 5pm, Monday through Thursday. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals should call 386-202-6025 to plan. Curative is operating a test site at Daytona International Speedway, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended and can be made at kurative.com or 888-702-9042; walks will be accommodated. Ad Nomi Health is operating test sites in Deltona and New Smyrna Beach. Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1000 Live Oak St., New Smyrna Beach, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. Walkups will be accommodated, but Nomi Health prefers people to make appointments Its website at Nomi Health.com. More information about the test page can be found at Florida Health website COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County also provides vaccines at four county offices at no cost. To schedule an appointment, call 386-274-0500. 421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City Vaccine locations can also be found at Florida Health website COVID-19.

