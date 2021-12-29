Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, December 28th





Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta has seen one rapid increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays with officials warning that now is the time to stop the spread.

There are at least 15,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer for health, said at a news conference with Prime Minister Jason Kenneyon on Tuesday afternoon. This is up from 8359 active cases just five days ago on December 23rd.

In Calgary and Edmonton, about one in three people goes for one PCR tests are positive, the government said on Tuesday.

Hinshaw warned he expects Current PCR tests are "iceberg tip only" because it does not include persons who have not been tested or who have confirmed their cases through rapid tests.

The government urged Albertans to avoid taking a PCR test if possible to maintain limited laboratory capacity for detecting explosions in high-risk environments, such as ongoing care.

People who receive positive result of rapid test kit was told to consider it as a confirmation of COVID-19; people who felt symptomatic were also told the same thing. They are told to isolate themselves and report their close contacts.

At the time of the previous government update, last Thursday (for the day before, December 22), there had been 1,625 new cases in the previous 24 hours and 8,359 active cases in total in Alberta. As for Rough estimates for Tuesday, had about: December 27: 1400 (6500 tests). December 26: 750 (4000 tests). December 25: 1600 (7200 tests). December 24: 2500 (11500 tests). December 23: 2000 new daily cases (11500 tests).

The percentage of Alberta evaluate positively has climbed to 22 percent, with it "much higher" in Calgary, Kenney said

An estimated 323 Albertans were in the hospital with COVID, including 50 in the ICU.

The province had no updated information on the number of dead since the last update on December 23, when there were no new deaths reported the day before. At that point, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,299 deaths from COVID in Alberta.

Daily updates for government dashboard for spandem tracking has slowed down during the holidays. New data, including daily numbers, will be released on Wednesday and January 4th (so graphs in this story will have data gaps). NOTE: Most of the graphs in this story are based on Alberta government statistics posted online on its pandemic panel, which is updated only twice during the holidays, December 29 and January 4. So the numbers presented in the graphs may lag behind those estimates announced orally by the government. They will be updated as soon as possible when the government publishes the correct numbers. Latest for restrictions, explosions and more: Critics warn that Future data on active COVID-19 cases in Alberta can be drastically underreported, after the government changed its testing protocols last week in response to a projected increase in cases related to the more infectious Omicron variant. Last Thursday, the province changed test guidelines to recommend home rapid antigen testing kits for persons with symptoms, instead of laboratory-based PCR tests, with the exception of some priority groups. People who receive positive result of rapid test kit are told to consider a confirmation of COVID-19, isolate and notify their close contacts, but the government is not following up on these results. The government also told people if they feel symptomatic , they should assume they have COVID-19, isolate themselves and report their close contacts. The government is also not following these results. The government acknowledged that the change would affect the accuracy of the case count, but said it planned to use wastewater monitoring and trackers who have risk factors. Many doctors are calling out to people who use rapid antigen testing kits to wipe their throats as well as their noses to improve their chances of early detection of the virus.

Protection provided by two doses of COVID-19 vaccines has faded dramatically since the highly infectious Omicron variant began spreading throughout Ontario, according to data released Monday by the provincial Science Advisory Board. The data show that two doses of vaccines continue to be offered 90 percent protection against severe results such as hospitalization and admission to the intensive care unit evidence that vaccines have been successful in achieving the primary goal, said Dr. Peter Jni, scientific director of the group. However, he said the situation could change in the coming weeks because, so far, most of the people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 were infected with the previously dominant Delta variant. However, the Ontario data show two doses are no longer as effective in preventing people from catching COVID-19 in the first place. According to the data, vaccine protection has dropped to 14.9 percent from nearly 90 percent a month ago for people who have taken two doses. Jni called on everyone to get an amplifier as soon as possible, as data from the UK have shown a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of infection by up to five times.

Thirty-eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Drumheller Institute, according to the Canada Correctional Service (CSC). Some of those who tested positive attended a Christmas party earlier this month, but the CSC did not confirm how much. No inmates tested positive for COVID-19 during the blast, but personal visits to inmates were suspended indefinitely.

New public health restrictions in Albertato help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which went into effect on Friday. They include: Places in the program exemption from restrictions that seats more than 1000 people must be at 50 percent capacity. For facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1000 inhabitants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these facilities. Prime Minister Jason Kenney said on December 21 that the changes would be implemented NHL Games , as well as the Junior World Tournament that will kick off on Boxing Day. Restaurants, bars and pubs are have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mixing between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not allowed. They must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 23:00 and close at 12:30 in the morning

SEE | What is the Omicron variant? Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is: What is the Omicron variant? Infectious Diseases expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is and what it means for the final round in our battle against COVID. 5:00 p.m. Hinshaw strongly urged people to reduce their rallies, but acknowledged that rallies of up to 10 people are allowed. Her warning came about a week after Prime Minister Jason Kenney was released restrictions on private social gatherings on December 15th , Removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. He said social gatherings can be made up of people from every family, but should not be exceeded 10 people (excluding those under the age of 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone be in internal social gatherings fully vaccinated .

The health care system in Alberta is already constantly overloaded during the COVID-19 pandemic. In anticipation of the demand anticipated by the increase in Omicron variant cases, the province instructed Alberta Health Services to allow any non-immunized physicians and personnel wishing to return to work, with participation in a temporary testing program. This will affect approximately 1,400 full-time and part-time employees who have not been fully immunized, who have previously been placed on unpaid leave. Testing will be done at the expense of staff.

The ruling United Conservative Party was accused of showing hypocrisy by continuing with a Christmas party on December 21, hours after the health minister strongly encouraged jobs to cancel holiday rallies. The Omicron variant has spurred several post-secondary institutions across the province go back to online learning for the first weeks of the winter season. This includes the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, MacEwan University, the University of Lethbridge, the North Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), the South Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Mount Royal University.

Alberta has had one restraint program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of restrictions and exceptions is available on the government website.

Starting December 17, the Alberta government did get for free Rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 at home complete available for home use with first service basis, as long as supplies last.

There is a limit of one box per person within 14 days and each box contains five tests, as human bodies need time to develop enough protein from the virus that causes COVID-19 after exposure. ENGLISH: How to perform a rapid antigen test: How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home With the province issuing rapid home test kits for COVID-19, Edmonton pharmacist Shivali Sharma tells CBC Pippa Reed how to use one properly. 1:51 The latest vaccines: As of last Friday, Alberta was ranked last of all the provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of qualified people (ages five and up) who had received Vaccine for covid19, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker . 72.2 percent of the general population of the province or 76.6 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. 78.4 percent from the general population of the province and 83.3 percent of those ages five and up, have received at least a dose. This compares to 82.4 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.5 percent of the total population that has been fully vaccinated. Among those who qualify across the country, 86.7 percent have taken a dose and 80.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of December 21, the Alberta government announced that anyone aged 18 and over who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago could now book a third dose.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosterswill be offered to Albertans aged 18 to 29 due to a slightly increased risk of myocarditis in young Albertans, especially men, from Moderna, although the government states that individuals are much more likely to experience myocarditis from COVID infection -19 sesa vaccine. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province last Thursday (December 23rd): Calgary Area: 4665.

4665. Edmonton Area: 2539.

2539. Central area: 460.

460. North zone: 424.

424. South area: 241.

241. Unknown:30. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs:

