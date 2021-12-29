NSW Health prioritizes ‘clinically urgent’ testing as the daily number of COVID-19 cases almost doubles to 11,201

NSW Health will prioritize COVID-19 testing for “clinically urgent” cases as the daily infection in the state almost doubles daily, with 11,201 cases and three deaths recorded.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the state was considering changes to the rules on close contacts and isolation periods ahead of a national cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

He repeated the apologies he made yesterday for the long queues and waiting times for the COVID-19 test results.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, to be sure we are doing everything we can to put downward pressure on those queues across the state,” he said.

Hospital admissions have increased to 625, from 557 in the previous reporting period and there are now 61 patients in intensive care.

The latest figures are taken from more than 157,758 tests and is the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded in any Australian jurisdiction.

Large queues at test sites and delays for COVID scores continue to grip the state, with Mr Perrottet promising yesterday that he would provide “immediate” relief.

Many test sites in NSW continue to operate with reduced hours during the holiday period or have not reopened.

NSW Health said it was “impossible” for people to get their swab results within 72 hours and advised holidaymakers to avoid testing queues to ease the pressure in pathology labs.

He also announced that he would give priority to PCR tests for people with COVID-19 symptoms or a rapid positive antigen test; are family contacts for confirmed cases; were in places where there had been high broadcasting as clubs; or had been in an environment with vulnerable people, e.g. a care institution for the elderly.

“To reduce the burden on our staff and services and better protect the NSW community, NSW Health is taking further steps to limit testing that is not clinically urgent,” he said.

The most recent COVID cases in NSW came from more than 157,758 tests. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

“If an individual gets a case alert in the Service NSW app, they should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, but go and do a PCR test only if symptoms appear.”

The NSW government over the past week has blamed the chaos of testing on exhausted pathology staff, people taking swabs unnecessarily and the Queensland government.

He said people requesting a PCR test as a condition of interstate travel accounted for a third of the tests being performed.

The Queensland government announced this morning that it would require interstate travelers from the COVID-19 hotspots to produce a negative PCR test before arriving in the state, by Jan. 1.

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said rapid antigen tests could be used to meet border crossing requirements as of Saturday, instead of the nasal PCR test strips currently to be collected from pathology clinics in the 72 hours before a passenger to enter Queensland.

Mr Perrottet thanked Ms Palaszcuk for announcing the change.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said yesterday he had hoped Ms Palaszczuk would meet the PCR requirements sooner, saying that if she could do it on New Year’s Day, she could do it right away.

The prime minister, in a tense interview yesterday, had redoubled his decision to ease the restrictions on December 15, despite the emergence of the Omicron strain just days ago.

As well as removing most of the masks and QR checks mandates which he restored just a few days ago, the government lifted almost all restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park said the system was at a “breaking point”.

“We have a prime minister who refuses to take responsibility for non-compliance with health advice two weeks ago,” he said.

We were urging the NSW government to ensure that they contact the Commonwealth for additional resources, additional staff to cope with some pressure from our testing clinics, our pathology laboratories, and our hospitals.

We are in a situation where we just can not stand by and we have people waiting five, six, seven hours in a row to be tested and a Prime Minister who simply says we have some challenges.

NSW Health said most of the 625 people currently in hospital had not received two doses of the vaccine.

Mr Perrottet confirmed that the state government had purchased 20 million rapid antigen tests and would buy more. It was unclear when these kits would be distributed.

Today’s deaths involved two women, one in their 70s and one in their 90s, who died at the Warabrook Aged Care facility in Newcastle, where they contracted their infections.

Both were fully vaccinated, one had received three doses and both had basic health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Sydneys Inner West died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had an underlying disease.

