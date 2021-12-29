Big topics from around the world in 2021: Ethylene oxide, the impact of COVID-19, global explosions

– ANALYSIS –

A trio of issues that appeared on the 2020 news agenda were carried over into 2021 and none of them are yet out of sight. Coronavirus, the UK’s departure from the European Union, and ethylene oxide pollution will certainly require coverage as we move into 2022.

2021 also gave us a glimpse of how pathogens do not respect borders, Group B Streptococcus in Hong Kong, food insect developments and another year of major Salmonella outbreaks in the UK.

1) Impact of COVID-19 measures on foodborne infections

Some research has been done and more is being done to analyze the impact of the pandemic on the reporting of foodborne illness. This was fully emphasized by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report on outbreaks and diseases in 2020. Regularly Food safety news Readers would have guessed the direction of the figures from the coverage of national statistics, but the reported 47 per cent drop in outbreaks and the 61 per cent drop in disease may have surprised them as well.

An interesting point was the agents that caused serious diseases like botulism or listeriosis were not reduced as much as norovirus, for example, which is unpleasant but rarely fatal.

We know by now that many measures, including travel cuts and closed food businesses, are factors to consider, but more people were cooking at home, so risk areas changed. We have to wait for the 2021 figures, but I doubt that with more travel and laboratory capacity online again they will increase. However, I would be surprised if we were to return to the first levels in 2019 before the pandemic.

2) A global world: International explosions

For the last three quarters, events involving the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN) have increased. Is this better reporting or more incidents? It depends on who you listen to, but we can agree that this year saw several outbreaks involving Europe as well as the United States and Canada.

A multi-site outbreak of Salmonella Branderup affected more than 350 people and was traced to the Galia melon from Honduras. Four people were sick in the United States and two in Canada, while most cases came from the UK and Europe.

Another example is the outbreak of various types of salmonella associated with tahini and halva from Syria. The United States has reported six cases of Salmonella Mbandaka, one in 2020 and the rest this year. Canada has eight confirmed cases: five from Salmonella Mbandaka, two from Salmonella Havana and one from Salmonella Orion from 2019 to 2021. In Europe, at least 121 people have been affected since January 2019. With the growth of global trade and the most advanced technology good to link infections, this aspect of many countries is something we may see more of in the future.

3) Ethylene oxide incident

The number of withdrawals and withdrawals due to ethylene oxide in products should now be in the thousands, if not tens of thousands. Belgium first raised the alarm in September 2020 regarding sesame seeds from India. It was later found in additives including shrimp gum (E410). The use of ethylene oxide for disinfection of food products is not allowed in Europe. While it was originally intended to treat Salmonella, some believe the examples of contamination may be because it is also used to disinfect warehouses and transport containers.

The European Union has already tightened the rules and will go even further starting in January 2022 to include ethylene oxide controls for imports of xanthan and gum guar, spices and some other products. We have seen that not all EU countries are happy with the overall withdrawal approach and this has caused legal problems, but the long shelf life of the products and the wide range of foods that can be affected means that finding Proper balance is tricky.

4) Salmonella outbreaks in the UK

Now that the UK has left the EU, achieve this in a minute – the explosions are not covered as much in detail in the EFSA and ECDC report mentioned above and the latest national figures released are for 2017. So, by joining pieces of jigsaw puzzles we will shine again in the spotlight of Salmonella, as it was in the 2020 summary.

We have 139 Salmonella Enteritidis infections in 2021 as part of the nearly 900 cases involving pet owners treating frozen food mice since 2014. Outbreaks of Salmonella Infantis pork with 534 infected people are thought to be the most the largest of this species of Salmonella ever reported. in Europe. Despite Tayto Groups recalling and stopping production at the factory, the diseases were still reported a few months later.

The UK was the most affected country with more than 100 patients confirmed in the melon outbreak mentioned above and two species of Salmonella Enteritidis in frozen, raw and baked chicken products from Poland have caused more than 500 illness since January 2020 and one death.

5) Great Britain leaves the EU

There are many aspects that the UK is no longer an EU member state, such as worker issues and loss of access to systems such as the Food and Food Rapid Alert System (RASFF).

One focus of Brexit is the delay of UK border controls on food products from the EU. Controls on some EU imports, including fish, have been postponed to November 2022. They have already been postponed three times. The EU implemented controls on similar items exported from the UK starting in January 2021.

Certification and physical inspections of high-risk animal products, all meat and meat products, as well as high-risk foods of non-animal origin are set to begin in July 2022, with controls on dairy products starting in September and all other animal products. origin including compound and fish products starting in November, according to the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Need to notify the Agency for Animal and Plant Health in advance or the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) imports from the EU, using the IPA (Food, Animal, Food and Food) Import System. effective January 1, 2022.

6) Updated EU oversight system

A new online portal created for European public health authorities has been set up to collect, analyze, share and discuss disease data for threat detection, monitoring, risk assessment and outbreak response.

The European Infectious Disease Surveillance Portal (EpiPulse) was launched in June 2021 and integrates several surveillance systems such as the European Surveillance System (TESSy) and the five Epidemic Intelligence Information System (EPIS) platforms, including the Food and Drug Administration of water. It is open only to certain experts.

By June 2022, the common European database is expected to be operational between the full-genome sequence database of EFSAs isolated from food products and ECDCs with clinical isolates from humans.

7) Group B streptococcus in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reported a Group B Streptococcal outbreak related to fish treatment with several cases belonging to sequence type 283 (ST283). This is the same species that affected up to 150 people in Singapore in 2015 from eating raw freshwater fish. Invasive GBS disease was not known to be food-related prior to this incident. Nearly 20 infections were reported in July 2020, but the source was not found. Cases of invasive GBS ST283 have also been reported in China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

8) Edible insects

The EU is ready to put house cricket on the list of new foods, adding this insect to those approved as food. It is the third insect to gain approval, after migratory shrimp and yellow flour worms. New food is anything that was not consumed in the EU to a considerable extent before May 1997. There are also nine insect applications, which are being evaluated by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

This growing list raises many supply chain questions including security. Risks can be biological, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites; chemicals including mycotoxins, pesticides, heavy metals and antimicrobials; or physical. As part of addressing this, FAO published a review of food safety issues that may be related to edible insects. Maybe in the future we will give tips on storing, cooking and shrimp leftovers instead of chicken?

(To subscribe to a free subscription to Food Safety News,Click here.)