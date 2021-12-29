Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper, arrest 6





Posted: 28 December 2021 / 07:27 PM EST

/ Updated: December 29, 2021 / 12:36 EST Stand News Editor-in-Chief Robson Chan, in the center, is arrested by Hong Kong police officers on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Hong Kong police said they arrested some of its staff, including Chan, who is also head of Hong Kong Journalists Association, early Wednesday morning for conspiracy to publish a rebellious publication. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG (AP) Hong Kong police raided the office of a pro-democracy online newspaper Wednesday after arresting six people for plotting to publish a rebel publication, the latest moves in a crackdown on dissent in the city. The detainees were linked to Stand News, one of the loudest pro-democracy news outlets in the city after the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily ceased operations earlier this year. More than 200 officers were involved in the search, police said. They had an order to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law passed last year. The six were arrested early Wednesday under a colonial-era crime warrant for plotting to publish a rebel publication, and searches of their homes were under way, police said. Convicts could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to HK $ 5,000 ($ 640). According to local newspaper South China Morning Post, police arrested a current and former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members, including singer and activist Denise Ho and former MP Margaret Ng. Police have not identified the arrested persons. A Facebook post early Wednesday morning on Ho’s account confirmed that she was being arrested. A subsequent message posted on her behalf said she was okay and urged friends and supporters not to worry about her. This post attracted nearly 40,000 likes and 2,700 comments, mostly from supporters. Early Wednesday, Stand News posted a Facebook video of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan, investigating the alleged crime. Chan, who is also chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was questioned for questioning, the organization confirmed in a statement. Chan, who was later released, told the media that police seized his electronic devices, bank cards and press card. The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in China’s semi-autonomous city. Hong Kong police had previously raided the offices of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, seizing boxes of materials and hard drives to help investigate them and freezing millions of assets that later forced the newspaper to cease operations. Police charged former Apple Daily publisher Jimmy Lai with rebellion on Tuesday. Stand News earlier this year said it would suspend subscriptions and remove most pieces of opinion and columns from its website because of national security law. Six board members had also resigned from the company. The HKJA urged the city government to protect press freedom in accordance with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law. The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) is deeply concerned that police have repeatedly arrested senior members of the media and searched the offices of news organizations that contain large amounts of journalistic material within a year, a statement said. Benedict Rogers, co-founder and CEO of the Hong Kong Watch NGO, said the arrests were nothing more than a comprehensive attack on press freedom in Hong Kong. When a free press guaranteed by Hong Kong Basic Law is labeled a rebel, it is a symbol of the speed with which this once large, open, international city has become little more than a police state, he said. Wednesday’s arrests also followed the removal of sculptures and other works of art from university campuses last week. The proceedings supported democracy and commemorated the victims of China’s oppression of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/hong-kong-police-arrest-6-journalists-for-sedition/

