Doctors reveal they have warned Australian governments to provide prompt antigen tests | health

The Australian Medical Association has revealed it had warned governments to provide prompt antigen tests when they began planning the country’s opening, after Scott Morrison described the scant screening tool as a precious commodity.

With new claims that the long-term PCR testing system was collapsing after the country recorded more than 18,000 daily Covid cases for the first time, Australians lined up at the pharmacy to try to buy Rapid Antigen (RAT) tests .

Several state governments on Wednesday accused the federal government of failing to fill the gap by failing to purchase more supplies of vital review tool, while Morrison called an immediate national cabinet meeting Thursday to discuss sharp growth. of cases induced by the Omicron variant.

Dr Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, said the community needed access to RATs and clear and simple guidelines on when to use them. We do not have any at the moment, he said on Wednesday.

This was despite previous warnings from the AMA. Moy said that when governments began planning the opening, the organization sought and advocated for a clear plan to provide access to RATs and clear policies for their use, exactly at the time it was envisioned.

Moy said Australia was now facing a critical time as people were struggling to get into the RAT and the long PCR testing system was collapsing.

Small businesses have said many of them had to close during the summer holiday period due to the failure of state and federal governments to bring in free RATs.

Morrison addressed reporters in Sydney on Wednesday the first time the prime minister had held a press conference within a week and insisted the federal government was fulfilling our responsibilities.

He said he welcomed announcements from the governments of New South Wales and Victoria to buy RAT, saying clearly: This is their job and I’m glad they are doing it.

Where an RAT test will now be required instead of a PCR test, state governments, as always, are responsible for providing those RAT tests, providing them directly to the people and we will share the costs of those 50-50 with the state government, said the prime minister.

Morrison said the federal government was responsible for the tests at residential care facilities for the elderly and several other high-risk facilities. He said the federal government had been in the market for RAT since August, with four million tests already submitted and another six million arriving very soon.

Morrison said he had also allocated an additional $ 375 million to provide further RAT tests to be part of the national stock, which will be used primarily to cover federal governments’ responsibilities for delivering direct tests.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese went on the offensive, saying Morrison was leading a testing crisis and once again showing a lack of leadership, constantly owing debt to state and territory governments.

Everything he does is characterized by being too little, too late, Albanese said.

Citing Morrison’s past comments that the spread of the vaccine was not a race, Albanese added: Now he says with rapid antigen tests, that not only is it not a race, but they are not on the field at all. They are leaving it entirely to the states.

Labors health spokesman Mark Butler said RATs were widespread and available and very affordable elsewhere, but pharmacists in Australia were reporting shortages.

Butler urged Morrison to urgently provide a large reserve of quick tests that can be used by businesses and members of the Australian community right now.

Again Scott Morrison has left Australians dangerously exposed and in the end, Butler said.

The Victorian government announced on Wednesday that it had secured 34 million RAT, which would be distributed free of charge by the end of January.

The state’s health minister, Martin Foley, said Victoria would very much prefer to have a national approach to what is the issue of national and international supply.

But failing that, as usual, states need to grow during the course of this pandemic and fill the gap that remains, Foley said.

Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia show Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your comment.

The NSW government also announced this week that it had placed an order for 20 million rapid antigen tests, which were expected to arrive by the end of January. Another $ 30 million order was announced Wednesday.

The federal Department of Health said the government had purchased more than Rs 10 million for use in residential care facilities for the elderly and would soon purchase another milionë 50 million for national medical supplies.

A department spokesman said more than 2.8 million RATs have been supplied so far to nursing homes, including 1,650,014 tests at NSW facilities and 1,284,341 at Victorian facilities, the states where most of the transmission took place.

Australia reported more than 18,200 new cases with Covid on Wednesday, a new record for the country including 11,201 in NSW, 3,767 in Victoria, 1,539 cases in Queensland and 1,471 in South Australia.

Morrison will return from Sydney to Canberra for a meeting with state and territory leaders Thursday. The national cabinet was not scheduled to convene until next week.

Morrison said the country was going through a gear shift in its approach to Covid. He said that with the Omicron variant, the problem was not the high volume of cases, but the incidence of serious diseases and impacts on the hospital system.

He said there were currently 1,314 people in the hospital, including 126 in the intensive care unit and 55 in the ventilators, suggesting that there was sufficient capacity in our hospital system to deal with the challenges we are currently facing.

Morrison said Thursday’s national cabinet meeting would discuss a federal government proposal to narrow down the definition of close contact: someone who lives with a confirmed Covid case and has spent more than four hours with them. The proposed definition will also include people living together with confirmed cases in care settings.

The Australian Main Committee on Health Protection (AHPPC) said shortly before Christmas that health authorities should consider the wider use of rapid antigen testing.

This may lead to a future demand to rely more on other levers, including the wearing of underwear masks and the strategic use of rapid antigen testing, to control transmission and impacts, especially in environments with high risk, said AHPPC. on December 22nd.