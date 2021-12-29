Stand News: Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper and arrest six, including Denise Ho





A government statement Wednesday said officers arrested six current and former senior staff members of “an online media company” in the morning for “conspiracy to publish rebel publications”.

“Among the arrested are three men and three women, aged 34 to 73 years. “Controls are continuing in their apartments”, it is said in the statement, without identifying the persons or the company.

In a separate statement, the government said 200 national security police officers raided an editorial office in the Kwun Tong area, seizing journalistic material.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) quickly confirmed that Stand News was the publication and listed the names of those arrested.

The arrests come at the end of a turbulent year for press freedoms in Hong Kong, which calls itself the “World City of Asia” and once boasted of being the region’s main international media hub. The once-vibrant media landscape of the city has dried up since Beijing enacted a comprehensive National Security Act in the city in 2020, which led to the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper earlier this year. The government announcement on Wednesday referred to allegations stemming from a colonial-era crime ordinance, but the police involved in the Stand News case are national security officers. Authorities have not yet provided details about the charges. “The Hong Kong Journalists’ Association is deeply concerned that police have repeatedly arrested senior members of the media and searched the offices of news organizations that contain large amounts of journalistic material within a year,” the HKJA said in a statement. on Wednesday, adding that she urged the government to “protect press freedom in accordance with the Basic Law”, the city’s de facto constitution since 1997. The association added that Ronson Chan Ron-sing, deputy editor-in-chief of Stand News and chairman of the HKJA, was also “taken over by the police”. Stand News had posted a video of police arriving at Chan’s home for a raid earlier Wednesday morning. Chan later told local media in Hong Kong that he had not been arrested. “Shares are high” The HKJA has continued to speak out in defense of press freedom, despite facing criticism from Hong Kong officials and the Chinese state media. The latest police action came hours after HKJA hosted its annual dinner on Tuesday, which had been postponed for more than a year due to coronavirus restrictions. “We know stocks are high, but press freedom has been the backbone of Hong Kong’s success,” Chan said in a speech at the dinner. “Hong Kong will always need the truth as well as journalists. No matter how difficult the road ahead, the association will try never to fail.” Among the six arrested was Cantonese pop star and prominent pro-democracy activist Denise Ho. She was arrested at her home at 6 a.m., her assistant confirmed to CNN Business, who asked not to be named. Ho was previously on the board of directors at Stand News. Police spent over two hours at the singer’s home and seized phones and computers, as well as her ID card and passport, her assistant told CNN Business. Other detainees include Margaret Ng, a former pro-democracy lawmaker and prominent lawyer, former Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam, according to the HKJA. At the Stand News office, police collected about 30 boxes of “evidence,” a press officer told police on CNN Business. Established after student-led demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2014, Stand News became famous during the city’s pro-democracy protests in 2019 with its coverage of the latest news and hard-hitting editorials and opinion articles. It is the second independent media targeted by the National Security Act, after Apple Daily, which closed in June after hundreds of police officers raided her office, arrested executives and froze her assets on national security charges. The Stand News raids come a day after jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was charged with “producing and distributing rebel publications.” Lai was sentenced to 13 months in prison this month for encouraging and participating in the city’s annual candlelight vigil to commemorate the blow to Tiananmen Square last year. Authorities had declared the meeting illegal, due to coronavirus restrictions. Lai was already serving a prison sentence on other charges. A ‘shock wave in Hong Kong’ Speaking at the HKJA’s annual dinner on Tuesday, Chan described the arrest of Lai and his colleagues and the subsequent closure of the Apple Daily as a “shock wave across Hong Kong,” which “had a major impact on employees of news that is still struggling on the front line every day. day. “ Chan also acknowledged the growing difficulty for HKJA to fill positions on its executive committee, due to concerns about their personal safety and career prospects. “In fact, the position of vice-president is still vacant and will remain so until November. This shows that many colleagues understand that becoming a member of the HKJA executive committee can make life unsafe,” Chan said. In a statement Wednesday, the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents Club said it was “deeply concerned” about the arrests related to Stand News. “These actions are a further blow to Hong Kong press freedom and will continue to cool the media environment in the city after a difficult year for the city media,” he said. The National Security Act was drafted in Beijing and promulgated in Hong Kong in June 2020. The law criminalized acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign forces to endanger national security with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for four. Since the law was passed, the city’s pro-democracy camp has virtually disappeared, with prominent figures either in prison or in exile abroad. A series of civic groups have dispersed, and recently, several universities have removed statues promoting democracy or commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre overnight, causing concerns about liberties on campus. The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied criticism that the law has stifled freedoms, claiming instead that it has restored order in the city following the 2019 protest movement.

