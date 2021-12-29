Indonesia says it will push Rohingya refugees to board a leaking boat | Indonesia





Indonesian authorities have said they will push a boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims into international waters, despite fears it could sink in the country’s northernmost province, Aceh. The boat reportedly leaked, had a damaged engine and was in danger of capsizing in severe weather, the United Nations refugee agency said. UNHCR is deeply concerned about the safety and lives of people on board, she said in a statement Tuesday. To prevent unnecessary loss of lives, we strongly urge the Indonesian government to allow safe landing immediately. The boat was first spotted by local fishermen on Sunday in waters about 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Bireuen, a district in Aceh province, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the tribal fishing community. He said the fishermen were unable to tow the broken wooden boat but had provided food, water and clothing for the hungry passengers, including 60 women, 51 children and nine men. Their condition looks poor but good, Yunus said, adding that the refugees said they wanted to go to Malaysia and had been at sea for 28 days before the engine of their boat broke down. Local officials, backed by police and navy, have provided food, medicine, a new boat engine and a technician to help repair the Rohingya boat, and they will push it into international waters once it is repaired, Bireuen County Chief said Muzakkar Gani. , who also mentioned concerns that some of the refugees may have Covid-19. Gani said local officials were still waiting for directives from the central government in Jakarta, but in the meantime were planning to repair the boat so that refugees could reach Malaysia. Aceh police spokesman Winardy said Wednesday that officials planned to push the boat out of Indonesian waters. We will repair their boat and give them fuel and only monitor its movement in Malaysia, said Winardy, who bears a single name. A unit of the refugee working group at Indonesia’s coordinating ministry for political affairs, law and security could not be contacted immediately for comment. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar with Buddhist majority camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar army launched a purge operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and burning of thousands of homes. Rohingya groups have tried to flee Bangladesh’s crowded refugee camps and travel by sea on dangerous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region. Muslim-dominated Malaysia has been a common destination for boats and traffickers have promised refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees landing in Malaysia face detention. Although Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework governing the treatment of refugees in emergency boats near Indonesia and assisting them. land. These provisions have been in place for years, most recently in June, when 81 Rohingya refugees were rescued on the shores of East Aceh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/29/indonesia-says-it-will-push-back-rohingya-refugees-adrift-on-leaking-boat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos