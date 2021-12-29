The level of positivity towards COVID-19 reaches levels that Alberta has never seen before

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the province’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased by 450 percent compared to the four percent average Albanians have seen for most of December.

The comment made in Tuesday’s provincial update was rough as the usual in-depth data is expected to be released Wednesday.

The detailed daily breakdown of case numbers will resume on January 4 and every day of the week thereafter.

“I can share with you the approximate number of cases confirmed during the last 24 hours, which is about 1,400 identified by about 6,500 tests. This sets our positivity rate at approximately 22 percent nationwide. “I know it’s much higher in Calgary and that’s 100 percent higher than just a week ago.”

The Prime Minister went on to say that the preliminary data illustrate how fast the Omicron version of COVID-19 is spreading.

He added that although this is not news the Albertans had hoped to go in the New Year, the province is “in a better position today than we were at the start of each previous wave” of COVID-19.

Kenney attributes this to nearly 90 percent of Albertans aged 12 or older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 85 percent have received a second dose, and those receiving their booster vaccine continue to “grow by the hour.” in the province.

“Since December 26, at least 20 percent of Albanians who have received their second dose have also received a third dose.

Also present at Tuesday’s press conference was Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw. She reiterated that the data presented were only approximate and that the Alberta Health monitoring team would verify the correct numbers.

“This process will be completed before the update is posted tomorrow, so the numbers may change slightly,” Hinshaw said.

“I also want to point out that every province in Canada has regulated reporting during the holidays as our teams have been working for almost two years in a row and their ability to take a few days off is a critical way to express our appreciation for their work. tireless. . ”

Quick test clarification

Alberta’s main doctor said there was confusion about those who have symptoms of COVID-19 like: cough, runny nose, sore throat or fever.

Not everyone who gets a positive result from a rapid test should go for a PCR lab test. Hinshaw said the only people who need to book a PCR test to confirm the result are individuals living or working in high-risk settings such as ongoing care, correctional facilities, acute care or shelters, or if they have risk factors that make them those qualified for antibodies. treatment. These risk factors can be found from by clicking here.

If you do not fall into any of those categories – but still test positive – Hinshaw said you do not need to have a PCR test, even if it is a child without medical risk factors.

Earlier, the government website stated that the schools were a high-risk environment and that teachers and students should take a PCR test if they tested positive for a rapid test. However, Hinshaw noted that they are working to update the website as “this is how things are changing fast” with the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire.

The change came just last week as she said at the time they were following protocols when it came to a certain number of new cases a day and attending school-age children alongside those in kindergarten.

However, due to the growing numbers that Alberta is currently dealing with, Hinshaw said it is not possible to save those subsequent individual notifications.

“We expect the figures to grow much more within the next few weeks, so the protocol has changed because we need to refocus our capacity on those where there is the highest risk of serious outcomes,” Hinshaw said.

According to Hinshaw, regardless of the results, anyone with any symptoms should be isolated.

















She said even people with symptoms can test negative in a quick test – or even multiple tests.

“Rapid tests are not as sensitive as PCR tests, which means that if you have symptoms, you should stay home and away from others until you feel better.

“Even if you have a lot of quick negative tests, please do not spend time with others if you feel sick, no matter what the quick test result shows.”

Approximately Tuesdayyou haveCOVID-19 numbers

As of December 23, approximately 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified by approximately 11,500 tests completed. On December 24, about 2,500 new cases were identified from about 11,500 tests.

“Yesterday, as you heard, we had approximately 1,400 new cases identified by 6,500 tests. “Our positivity rate over the last five days has ranged from about 17 percent to 22 percent,” Hinshaw said Tuesday.

“We have never before had a higher positivity rate than just over 13 percent in any of our previous waves. This is another data point that reinforces that Omicron is different from anything we have ever encountered.

Hinshaw said in Calgary and Edmonton, about one in three people who go for tests are positive for the disease. In total, she estimates there are approximately 15,000 active cases known in the province.

“It does not take into account those who have not been tested or those who may have tested positive in a rapid antigen test and are following our guidelines to release PCR capacity to others by not going for confirmation,” Hinshaw said.

Despite the rise in new cases, hospitalizations remain relatively stable at this time, according to Hinshaw. She hastened to add that they also know from previous waves that hospitalizations are a belated indicator and that Tuesday’s case numbers will require time to reflect on any acute care number.

Hinshaw noted the fourth wave of the Delta variant, during which Alberta did not see an increase in ICU admission until about a month after cases began to rise. With that in mind, she said Albertans will not know the full effect of the Omicron variant until later in January.

“The trajectory is being set now,” Hinshaw said.

“We are likely to see an increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks due to the exponential growth of the Omicron variant in our province.

“Well, from other countries that have had Omicron longer, there seems to be a reduction in severity. The extent to which this is happening is not yet clear. “

The chief physician said that even if the latter variant causes a lower risk of serious illness for someone, it could still have a significant impact on the Alberta hospital system due to the significant increase in cases.

“The problem is that we just do not know and our opportunity to slow down the growth of cases is right now.”

