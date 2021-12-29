News Staff and Hong Kong Police Arrest





HONG KONG Hundreds of Hong Kong police officers arrested six current or former staff members of a pro-democracy news website and raided the headquarters on Wednesday, in another crackdown by the government on the once vibrant city’s independent press. Six were arrested on suspicion of plotting to publish rebel material, according to a police statement, which did not specify the newspaper. But Stand News, a seven-year online publication, posted short video footage on Facebook showing police officers at the doors of one of its deputy editors, Ronson Chan, around 6 p.m. Officers then asked Mr. Chan to stop filming, claiming he was interfering in their work. More than 200 officers entered the Hong Kong publishing house and conducted a search, police said. Images and photos reviewed by The New York Times showed officers tying orange ribbon across a hallway inside the office building and apparently pulling out suitcases and boxes containing computers and other materials outside the newsroom. One photo showed at least two dozen large blue plastic boxes piled up in the lobby of buildings.

The special footage showed Patrick Lam, the acting editor-in-chief of Stand News, being escorted from his home in handcuffs. A woman asked Mr. Lam if he had anything to say, to which he and an officer replied: Look online.

Denise Ho, a well-known local singer who had served on the board of the news site, was also arrested, according to a post on her Facebook page. Hong Kong officials have targeted critics across civil society, including the news media, since the Chinese Communist Party introduced a national security law in the city in June 2020 to quell months of fierce pro-democracy protests in the city. 2019. Earlier this year, Apple Daily, perhaps the city’s most popular pro-democracy newspaper, was forced to shut down after numerous police raids on its newsroom and the arrest of several key editors and its founder, Jimmy Lai. On Tuesday it was Mr. Lai charged with a new charge of sedition regarding the newspaper, as well as six other former senior employees. Mr Lai, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent opposition voices, has already been sentenced to 20 months in prison for his support of the pro-democracy movement and faces life in prison on other charges.

Officials have sent warning letters for foreign media for coverage they do not like, and some foreign journalists have been visa refusal to work in the former British colony. The government has also announced plans to pass a law against so-called fake news. After the Apple Daily folded, Stand News became one of the city’s last pro-democracy media outlets, and officials made it clear it could be targeted later. During the 2019 protests, Stand News reporters had documented episodes including a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters at a subway station; a journalist, Gwyneth Ho, attacked herself. (Ms. Ho, who later resigned to enter politics, is now in jail.) In June this year, Stand News said she had off online comments posted in May or earlier, noting that Hong Kong had begun targeting speech crimes. Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang earlier this month accused News site of one-sided, defamatory and demonizing reports on conditions in a city jail. Lau Siu-Kai, a Beijing adviser, was even more outspoken, telling Chinese state media that the survival space for the opposition media was shrinking.

Stand News will end, said Mr. Lau. It was not immediately clear whether the media would face charges under national security law, which could lead to life imprisonment. The charge of rebellion does not fall under security law, but rather stems from a colonial-era ordinance. But the arrests were made by national security police and the editorial raid order was issued under security law, police said.

Legal experts said the arrests showed that authorities were blurring the lines between security law and other criminal laws in Hong Kong, essentially allowing security laws more comprehensive provisions, such as stricter parole conditions, to be used in more cases.

The Department of Homeland Security Police can extend its authority to cover all types of non-NSL cases. Thomas Kellogg, Executive Director, Georgetown University Center for Asian Law wrote on Twitter, using an acronym for national security law. Mr Chan, the editor of Stand News, whose home was searched on Wednesday, was not among the six arrested. He was released after being questioned and told reporters that police had seized his laptop, phone and iPad, as well as bank documents and press accreditation. Stand News has always reported professionally, Mr. Chan said. This is clear to the whole world to see. Mr Chan also heads the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association, a trade organization with about 500 local journalists under surveillance. Mr. Tang, Secretary of Security, accused the September campus infiltration and recruitment association of non-professional student journalists; he also suggested that he had received foreign funding. Security law criminalizes cooperation with foreign forces.

They were aware of what the Hong Kong Journalists Association means to the media industry and to Hong Kong society, so we will not be easily dispersed, he said. We will do our best to perform our task until the last moment. In a statement Wednesday, the association said it was deeply concerned that police had repeatedly arrested senior members of the media and searched the offices of news organizations containing large amounts of journalistic material within a year. Hong Kong officials have denied any wrongdoing with the press. In an appearance at the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents Club in September, Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, noted Stand News as proof that freedom of speech was inviolable. Freedom of expression is still alive and well, she said. Hong Kong Stand News, all these websites still go on as usual. Joy Dong contributed to research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/29/world/asia/hong-kong-stand-news-arrest.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos