





December 28, 2021; Washington, DC NPR announced today that Leila FadeI have been selected as the fourth host of Morning edition, NPR morning news magazine, which is broadcast by 834 public radio stations nationwide, and Initially up, NPR’s daily morning news podcast. Fadel’s first day on the broadcast will be announced in the coming weeks. It will be located at NPR headquarters in Washington, DC

“This work is about telling stories that reflect our nation and the world as it is, to have conversations that enlighten and hold our public officials accountable,” Fadel said. “No country works better than NPR. I’m excited to take my years of field reporting, at home and abroad, to the waiting chair and work with a team I have long admired.”

“We are happy that Leila joins Morning edition team, she has had an extraordinary career to date, covering some of the greatest stories of our time on the national and international stage, “said Sarah Gilbert, NPR Vice President for News Programming.” Leila’s experience and range “As a journalist and hostess, she made the natural choice for this role, which she will take on from February 2022, based in DC.”

Fadel is currently a Los Angeles-based national correspondent for NPR, covering race and identity. Since returning to the United States, she has consistently reported on the mistakes of this divided nation. She won successive Murrow Awards for covering the 2017 Las Vegas mass shootings and the 2018 Southern California fires. She flew to Minneapolis amid the pandemic as the city erupted in grief and anger over the murder of George Floyd. She has reported on police and race, American Muslim communities, and the sharp inequalities that the coronavirus has revealed in the health care system. Her series “Muslims in America: A New Generation” in collaboration with National Geographic, won the prestigious Goldziher Award in 2019.

Previously, she was the international correspondent of the Cairo-based NPR, from where she covered the wave of revolts in the Middle East and their aftermath in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt and beyond. Her stories ranged from state-ordered massacres of pro-Muslim Brotherhood protesters in Cairo to the 2013 Lowell Thomas’s Foreign Press Club’s coup d’état to the shocking stories of Yazidi women being were abducted and enslaved by ISIS. In 2016 she returned to the United States to be a member of the Council on Foreign Relations Edward R. Murrow. In 2017 she won a Gracie Award for the story: She’s Lost 2 Daughters To ISIS; Will her girls be younger?

Before joining NPR, she covered the Middle East Washington Post as Chief of the Cairo Bureau and the war in Iraq for nearly five years with Knight Ridder, McClatchy Newspapers and later Washington Post. Her foreign coverage of the devastating human victims of the Iraq war earned her the George Award. R. Polk Award in 2007.

Leila Fadel will join Steve Inskeep, A Martinez and Rachel Martin in this 24-hour two-hour news operation. Produced and distributed by NPR in Washington, DC, Morning edition is based on reporting by worldwide-based correspondents, and manufacturers and reporters based in the United States. This report is supplemented by reporters from NPR Member Station throughout the country, as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system. Since its debut on November 5, 1979, Morning edition has won top broadcasting honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award. The show reaches 11.7 million listeners per week on 834 stations. The team also produces the popular Initially up the daily news podcast, which highlights the top three news items that listeners need to start their day. Initially up is consistently placed at the top of Podtrac’s monthly rankings of the 10 largest podcasts by a monthly American audience.

