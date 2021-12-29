The union calls for late return to the classroom, with reinforcing advantages for BC teachers





The union, which represents approximately 46,000 teachers in BC, is calling on the province to delay returning to classes and prioritize access to reinforcements for all school staff. British Columbia Teachers Federation (BCTF) President Teri Mooring said she has asked the government to shift online classes by at least January 10, in order to assess the impact of the Omicron variant on staff and students. “Omicron is rampant in communities and it makes sense that it will happen in schools as well,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “We think we need to do a little bit to see how many teachers are affected.” Read more: British Columbia plans ‘enhanced security measures’ for personally returning to K at 12 The story goes down the ad It is still unclear in BC and across the globe what impact the highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 will have on classes that are resuming personal teaching after the holidays. In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Education said it plans to continue in-person learning in the new year with increased security measures. The K-12 Provincial Steering Committee met last week and Monday and is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday with a view to finalizing these expanded protocols.















2:06

The Minister of Education says that all options are on the table





The Minister of Education says that all options are on the table on December 17, 2021

The Ministry of Health has not indicated that teachers will have priority for incentives. Trends The study suggests that Omicron infection may increase immunity to the Delta variant

John Madden, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster, dies at the age of 85 “Many school staff were given early priority for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then would have received the invitation for the second dose early,” the department said in an email statement Monday. The story goes down the ad “As a result, the same school staff will receive their booster dose invitations earlier, based on the NACI recommended interval of at least six months between the second booster and booster injection.” Read more: COVID-19: NS extends school holidays until January 10 as cases remain high However, if teachers are not added to the provincial list of priority reinforcement shock groups, they can wait eight months between the second and third shock. At present, the only people who qualify for a booster six months after their second vaccination are those 63 years of age or older, along with indigenous adults, residents of independent or long-term care facilities, and care workers. health. People who are categorized as clinically extremely vulnerable and people who initially received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also eligible, and those 61 and older can book appointments. Mooring said the lack of reinforcing shocks among teachers could lead to an increase in cases and symptoms that could keep more school staff at home. This means that some schools may not be able to function due to staff shortages, she warned. The UN government has scheduled a conference for COVID-19 on Wednesday. View link » <br />

