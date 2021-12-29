Long queues and closed clinics: Australians with rapid positive antigen tests abandon PCRs | News from Australia

People who test positive for Covid using rapid antigen tests are leaving or giving up taking a PCR test, as the New South Wales government warns that the current number of cases with Covid could be much higher than 11,201 reported Wednesday. .

Waiting times for testing clinics have increased in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

The Guardian Australia has spoken to people who have developed Covid symptoms after being in contact with a confirmed positive case, or who have a rapid positive antigen test, who have tried for several days to do a PCR test but have been rejected.

Others were tested before Christmas, but are still waiting for their result.

Long queues result in waiting of several hours. Some people had left half an hour after a test site was opened because it was over capacity. In some others people camped overnight to make sure they were at the top of the queue.

Amy McNeilage and her mother tested positive for antigen earlier this week and were finally able to do a PCR test on Wednesday after driving an hour from northwest Sydney to Lithgow.

McNeilages’s mother left the three test sites on Tuesday Castle Hill, Rouse Hill and Penrith. They checked the NSW Health website and saw that the Hawkesbury exhibits would be open from 8am, so they got up early and joined the queue at 6.15am.

The website later marked it as closed. McNeilage and her partner need official confirmation from a PCR test in order to return to their home in Canberra and tell their employers why they need a layoff. They will be quarantined in Sydney until released to travel.

I just feel extremely grateful that I was vaccinated because I was quite sick, worse than I expected to be with the dual vaccination, says McNeilage. I hate to think about what form I would be in if I had not been vaccinated.

Officials in three states Victoria, South Australia and NSW have said the test capacity should be reserved for people who have symptoms or have returned a rapid positive antigen (RAT) test.

The NSW government has blamed growing testing queues for tourism testing, mostly people traveling to Queensland who are required to show a negative PCR test.

NSW Health sent messages to people who completed a PCR on Wednesday warning that the wait for results would be 72 hours.

In a statement, she said she was taking steps to limit testing that is not clinically urgent, giving preference to people who have Covid symptoms or a rapid positive antigen test, are a family contact or have been in a high place transmission.

Toilet paper 2021: Demand for rapid antigen testing is increasing as PCR testing becomes more difficult to obtain. Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP

Karen Lang spent Christmas at home with her partner, her son and daughter grown up, and the girls boyfriend, suffering from severe flu-like symptoms from what she assumes is Covid. Her son was identified as a close contact and began to feel unwell on December 19th. He tested positive on December 20, Lang and her daughter tested negative.

Lang and her daughter then started to feel unwell, so they went to be tested again on December 23rd. They have not received a result yet. Partner Langs, who was tested on Dec. 24, also failed. Her daughters boyfriend, who also tested on the 24th, got a negative test result five days later.

Lang and her partner are booked to make their additions next week, but do not know if they should keep the booking. If they have had Covid, they should not get the vaccine for another six months. But if their long-delayed PCR test turns out to be negative, they should get the vaccine. So what to do?

Some, like Michael Banford, returned a rapid positive antigen test, looked at the queues for PCR tests, and decided not to be tested at all.

Banford started feeling a little tired early last week and returned two quick positive antigen tests. It has been 10 days since his symptoms first appeared and the 53-year-old, who had been vaccinated twice with AstraZeneca, said he was feeling better. He will do some faster antigen tests before leaving the isolation.

NSW Chief of Health Dr Kerry Chant said people who require only one screening test should use a rapid antigen test not a PCR test, but that people who test positive for a fast antigen test, or who have symptoms , should still. get a PCR test.

She went on to say that the very high rate of positive test results currently above 5% means that testing clinics were probably not succeeding in all cases.

So there are probably more diseases in the community than the numbers reflect.

Test queues are slightly shorter in Victoria, with the average result time varying around two days.

Laura Strehlau has been taking her family for five PCR tests since Dec. 17, when her eight-year-old son was identified as a close contact. He turned out to be positive, followed by her 6-year-old and then, yesterday, her 4-year-old. So far, Strehlau himself has not been positive.

The longest they have waited for a test result is five days, the shortest eight hours from a small testing clinic in Healesville. They have also been screened with rapid antigen tests, but Strehlau says expecting people to rely on increasingly expensive tests was unfair.

I’m a single mother, I had to put in my savings to buy them, she says. They are hard to get and expensive, it’s 2021 toilet paper.