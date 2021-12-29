For UK companies Brexit meant higher costs and endless forms

For more than a decade, Neil Currie could sell to customers in Berlin as easily as he could to those in Birmingham, less than 30 miles east, of pans and black cookware made by his company in Shropshire, his hometown. of the British Industrial Revolution. But this year, since Britain left the European Union, Netherton Foundrys sales on the block have dropped significantly.

For 12 months, British businesses have faced the reality of the country’s decision to distance itself from its largest trading partner. Initially, the new system collapsed: perishable goods were stranded at ports, retailers discovered their supply chains were outdated, and truck companies stopped shipping across the island of Ireland.

The worst problems (outside of Northern Ireland) eased after a few months. But what remains is a disappointing regime with higher costs, customs documents that require countless lost time and opportunities.

Sales of Netherton Foundrys websites in the European Union are running low, Mr Currie said. They have dropped by 40 percent this year.