For UK companies Brexit meant higher costs and endless forms
For more than a decade, Neil Currie could sell to customers in Berlin as easily as he could to those in Birmingham, less than 30 miles east, of pans and black cookware made by his company in Shropshire, his hometown. of the British Industrial Revolution. But this year, since Britain left the European Union, Netherton Foundrys sales on the block have dropped significantly.
For 12 months, British businesses have faced the reality of the country’s decision to distance itself from its largest trading partner. Initially, the new system collapsed: perishable goods were stranded at ports, retailers discovered their supply chains were outdated, and truck companies stopped shipping across the island of Ireland.
The worst problems (outside of Northern Ireland) eased after a few months. But what remains is a disappointing regime with higher costs, customs documents that require countless lost time and opportunities.
Sales of Netherton Foundrys websites in the European Union are running low, Mr Currie said. They have dropped by 40 percent this year.
Prior to Brexit, the only noticeable change in sales on the mainland were the additional delivery costs. Arranging the shipment took less than a minute. Now, for any different product leaving Britain, whether it is a specially designed tortilla press or a popular locally sourced oak glove pan, a four-page customs form must be completed, which takes up to 20 minutes to shipment.
For customers, there are sticky strokes. Items cost at least 50 8.50 ($ 11.25) more because couriers pay extra to cover the additional administration of customs and tax controls. And each product requires more time to arrive at its destination. In addition to online sales losses from individual shoppers, many independent European stores that once stocked Netherton Foundrys products have concluded that it is not worth the cost or hassle.
We can sell it to people, we can do it, but it is more expensive, Mr. Currie said. But there is a perception and I think this is probably even worse because it is very difficult.
In its first seven months, the new trade deal cut Britain’s exports by 14 per cent and imports by 24 per cent, according to an assessment by the UK Trade Policy Observatory, a research group. That’s about $ 44 billion in lost trade. Most exports were lost in January after many logistics companies stopped the movement of goods, overloaded by the number of shipments being sent with incorrect customs documents. Since that initial decline, exports have largely recovered, show official statistics.
But the data do not show how much businesses need to work just to keep the customers they have as they become less competitive.
One of Netherton Foundrys’s biggest customers, a store in Germany, has demanded that the pans be sold through an intermediary in Belgium, so as not to take on the extra import work directly from Britain. Of course, with all the extra costs, Mr. Currie said. We all know it’s madness.
The trade agreement gave British-made goods free access to tariffs and quotas in the European Union. But the documents needed to cross the border and prove that the goods meet the regulatory standards of the blocks have become a nuisance. Some companies decided they were not worth the extra expense. Marks & Spencer, a major British retailer, closed its 11 grocery stores in France, citing the complexity of the supply chain created by Brexit.
Trade in goods with Europe was almost 16 percent below what it would have been in a world without Brexit, according to the latest. report from the Center for European Reform, a group that supports the European Union.
These are just the beginning of the long-term effects of Brexit, which is expected to make the British economy 4 per cent smaller than it would otherwise have been, according to the Office of Budget Responsibility. This is twice as many scars for the economy than is expected to cause a pandemic, he estimated.
We had a year with two halves, said Sally Jones, who leads the trade strategy and Brexit team at EY. In the beginning, companies were asking general operational questions about how to keep their businesses operating under the new rules. Now, they are working on long-term issues that require substantial change. For example, some retailers that relied on a single European distribution center in Britain are finding they can not afford to pay the extra tariffs imposed by moving goods imported outside Britain. They are seeking the opening of other centers on the mainland, the relocation of jobs and money.
It’s something Luceco, which manufactures and imports lighting products and wiring from China and sells in retail stores, should consider. It mostly sells products imported within the UK, but around 3 to 4 million of sales are made in the Republic of Ireland.
That’s not, thankfully, the bulk, said Matt Webb, chief financial officer. But it has been extremely difficult. Documents now included in the sale even in Northern Ireland are obstructive, he said. Furthermore, tariffs on items have to be paid twice: when entering Britain from China and leaving for Ireland.
“There would always come a time when it would make sense for us to have a center in Ireland,” he said. Webb. Everything Brexit has done is brought a little closer that day.
The rising costs and challenges of Brexit have arrived as businesses are already desperately trying to navigate the ongoing pandemic turmoil, which has led to international commodity shortages, excessive transport costs and rising commodity prices, especially for energy. .
At the Netherton Foundry, the first thing that comes out of Mr.’s inbox. Curries every morning is an email from his shopping manager about the top five expenses that have risen in price overnight. Luceco also sees growth: It once spent 2 million a year on shipping containers transporting its goods from China. It is now 16 million. For customers, Lucecos prices have risen by 12 percent.
Recently, butter and cheese prices have risen 20 percent to 30 percent, said Michael Harte, managing director of Bridge Cheese, which imports some of its cheeses from Europe and sells custom mixes to manufacturers and wholesalers. food, like pizza companies, in Britain. , on the mainland and in the Middle East. And there are rising energy prices to fight. Bridge Cheese has been absorbing these extra costs for as long as it could, but since September it has passed on to its customers double-digit price increases.
“Unlike individual issues, everything is stacked on top of each other,” Mr. Harte said.
In an effort to keep Brexit-related costs under control, Bridge Cheese is willing to export only large orders because goods going to the European Union now have to undergo all veterinary inspections to verify compliance with regulations health and to control labeling and storage. It costs the same to inspect 20 pallets, as it costs only one, said Mr. Harte.
One of his disappointments is that Brexit means there is a massive market on your doorstep that cannot be competitively reached for special products, he said. In the nine months to September, food and beverage exports in the European Union fell 14 percent from a year ago, according to an industry group. Cheese exports fell 13 percent, he said.
And there are more Brexit influences to come. Starting January 1, Britain will impose customs controls on goods imported from the bloc. Also in the new year, companies will have to prove that their products are sufficiently manufactured in Britain to qualify for duty-free trade. From the middle of next year, additional export border controls will begin, including physical inspections of plant and animal products.
As the British government insisted on the success of its European trade agreement, it tended to shift companies’ focus to trade promises with countries farther away. The truth opportunities are found in the Indo-Pacific, officials said.
Companies have sought out more distant customers, but out of necessity, not out of choice. Since the beginning of the year, Netherton Foundrys sales in the United States have increased, but they have not offset lost sales in Europe.
Some specialized retailers in Europe have remained customers, but day-to-day kitchen shops have not, Mr Currie said. It also remains a dedicated group of individual clients. Many of them are true Anglophiles, he added.
But we have to lose a lot of people who are a little indifferent to us, he said. They are the missed opportunities we have at the moment and they are difficult to measure.
