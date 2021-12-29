Flight cancellations, delays at MIA, FTL amid rising COVID-19 – NBC 6 South Florida





As concerns about COVID-19 are spreading across the country and bad weather is traveling north, flight cancellations and delays have been reported at South Florida airports. On Monday, less than half of the passengers nationwide arrived at their destinations within four hours of the scheduled arrival times. As of late Tuesday afternoon, 44 flights had been canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, with 117 flights delayed. At Miami International Airport, there were 23 cancellations along with 164 delays, out of 236 delays and 45 cancellations on Monday. But if it’s your flight being canceled, the struggle to reorganize plans is immediate and stressful. “My wife had already gone to bed and I did not want to wake her up, so I had to immediately check what she had,” said Sandipan Bannerjee, who was trying to return home to Philadelphia after Spirit canceled his flight from Miami late. on Monday night. “I’m lucky I got an affordable ticket with American at the time, but at the last minute you never know, high prices are always crazy, right? COVID-19 is also hurting flight crews. At the MIA, 11 flights were canceled on Tuesday and 12 were specifically delayed due to lack of flight crew. Airlines have welcomed the new CDC policy that allows infected workers to return to work after five days, if negative, instead of ten days. The flight attendant union, however, is not sure the new guidelines will work. We know some people will be forced to return to work while they are still sick, said Sara Nelson, the union president. We asked the flyers today if they were careful to fly during this phase of the pandemic. Not really, [] were all vaccinated and boosted and so we took all our precautions, so I feel safe, said Tehesha Stegall, who was flying to Missouri and said she had not experienced any delays. It was actually working very well, we got here about four hours earlier to make sure, but so far everything was working smoothly like clockwork. If they are at the airport, they have already made the decision to fly, but some are better than others at removing their worries. Always scared, you know? said Nicole Brown, putting her words with nervous laughter. Always fear, always fear.

