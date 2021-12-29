The deepening crisis in Somalia raises international alarm

Mogadishu (AFP) The escalating political crisis in Somalia has alarmed its neighbors and western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that tensions could erupt into violence.

Loyal soldiers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the prime minister, who accused him of a “coup attempt”.

Relations between the two have long been strained, but recent developments have sparked concerns about Somalia’s stability as the country struggles to hold long-delayed elections and fight a jihadist insurgency.

On Tuesday, pro-Roble troops paraded through the streets, fueling fear among Mogadishu residents tired of armed confrontations.

“They are not far from the main security checkpoints of the presidential palace, they are armed with heavy machine guns and RPGs (rocket grenades),” Saido Mumin, a resident, told AFP.

Another local, Abdukadir Ahmed, said that although the situation seemed calm, he was “really concerned” about the potential for violence.

International observers have urged both sides to resolve the escalating dispute, while some traditional Somali elders and politicians have also sought to calm the temper.

“Some politicians and elders (have started) going between the two sides to de-escalate the situation, but these efforts have not yet reached a formal solution,” a source in the president’s office told AFP on condition of anonymity. anonymity.

A coalition of opposition presidential candidates on Tuesday urged Farmajos to vacate his office immediately and called for “an urgent investigation and legal action against Farmajos and anyone who helped him organize the coup”.

Roble has accused the president of trying to stage a coup and sabotage the election Abdirahman Yusuf AFP / File

“This failed coup was an attempt to destroy the country’s constitutional agencies,” the coalition said in a statement.

US Warning

The U.S. State Department’s Africa bureau warned Monday that Washington was “prepared to act against those who obstruct Somalia’s path to peace.”

“The attempt to suspend @MohamedHRoble is alarming and we support his efforts for a speedy and credible election. All parties must refrain from escalating actions and statements,” Twitter said.

Farmajo has accused Roble of meddling in an investigation into a land robbery case and has withdrawn his mandate to hold elections.

Roble for his part has accused Farmajon of trying to sabotage the vote.

International observers, including the African Union Mission in Somalia, the US, the UN, the European Union and the East African regional bloc IGAD, issued a statement late Monday urging political leaders to “put the country’s interests first”.

“International partners have consistently expressed growing concerns about procedural irregularities and delays in the election process in Somalia,” the statement said.

The election failed

In April, Farmajo sought to extend his term without holding new elections, sparking deadly gun battles in Mogadishu.

Roble then mediated a new calendar for a vote, but in the months that followed, the duo’s fierce rivalry disrupted the vote again.

They agreed only to bury the hat in October and issued a unified call for speeding up the glacial election process.

A school destroyed in an attack last month claimed by al-Shabaab jihadists – analysts fear the political crisis has diverted attention from insurgents – AFP / File

Elections in Somalia follow a complex indirect model. Nearly 30,000 clan delegates have been appointed to elect 275 deputies for the lower house, while five state legislatures elect senators for the upper house.

Both houses of parliament then vote for the next president.

Elections for the upper house are over and voting for the lower house began in early November. But the appointment of a president seems to be still a long way off.

Analysts say the election stalemate has distracted from major problems, particularly the jihadist al-Shabaab uprising.

When “all energies (are) focused on internal fighting and less focused on Al Shabaab, it always benefits them,” said Omar Mahmood, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

“They are very good at exploiting these political tensions,” he told AFP.

Al-Qaeda allies were ousted from Mogadishu a decade ago, but maintain control of rural areas and continue to carry out deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

