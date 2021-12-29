International
The deepening crisis in Somalia raises international alarm
Issued on:
Mogadishu (AFP) The escalating political crisis in Somalia has alarmed its neighbors and western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that tensions could erupt into violence.
Loyal soldiers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the prime minister, who accused him of a “coup attempt”.
Relations between the two have long been strained, but recent developments have sparked concerns about Somalia’s stability as the country struggles to hold long-delayed elections and fight a jihadist insurgency.
On Tuesday, pro-Roble troops paraded through the streets, fueling fear among Mogadishu residents tired of armed confrontations.
“They are not far from the main security checkpoints of the presidential palace, they are armed with heavy machine guns and RPGs (rocket grenades),” Saido Mumin, a resident, told AFP.
Another local, Abdukadir Ahmed, said that although the situation seemed calm, he was “really concerned” about the potential for violence.
International observers have urged both sides to resolve the escalating dispute, while some traditional Somali elders and politicians have also sought to calm the temper.
“Some politicians and elders (have started) going between the two sides to de-escalate the situation, but these efforts have not yet reached a formal solution,” a source in the president’s office told AFP on condition of anonymity. anonymity.
A coalition of opposition presidential candidates on Tuesday urged Farmajos to vacate his office immediately and called for “an urgent investigation and legal action against Farmajos and anyone who helped him organize the coup”.
“This failed coup was an attempt to destroy the country’s constitutional agencies,” the coalition said in a statement.
US Warning
The U.S. State Department’s Africa bureau warned Monday that Washington was “prepared to act against those who obstruct Somalia’s path to peace.”
“The attempt to suspend @MohamedHRoble is alarming and we support his efforts for a speedy and credible election. All parties must refrain from escalating actions and statements,” Twitter said.
Farmajo has accused Roble of meddling in an investigation into a land robbery case and has withdrawn his mandate to hold elections.
Roble for his part has accused Farmajon of trying to sabotage the vote.
International observers, including the African Union Mission in Somalia, the US, the UN, the European Union and the East African regional bloc IGAD, issued a statement late Monday urging political leaders to “put the country’s interests first”.
“International partners have consistently expressed growing concerns about procedural irregularities and delays in the election process in Somalia,” the statement said.
The election failed
In April, Farmajo sought to extend his term without holding new elections, sparking deadly gun battles in Mogadishu.
Roble then mediated a new calendar for a vote, but in the months that followed, the duo’s fierce rivalry disrupted the vote again.
They agreed only to bury the hat in October and issued a unified call for speeding up the glacial election process.
Elections in Somalia follow a complex indirect model. Nearly 30,000 clan delegates have been appointed to elect 275 deputies for the lower house, while five state legislatures elect senators for the upper house.
Both houses of parliament then vote for the next president.
Elections for the upper house are over and voting for the lower house began in early November. But the appointment of a president seems to be still a long way off.
Analysts say the election stalemate has distracted from major problems, particularly the jihadist al-Shabaab uprising.
When “all energies (are) focused on internal fighting and less focused on Al Shabaab, it always benefits them,” said Omar Mahmood, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.
“They are very good at exploiting these political tensions,” he told AFP.
Al-Qaeda allies were ousted from Mogadishu a decade ago, but maintain control of rural areas and continue to carry out deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere.
2021 AFP
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211228-deepening-somalia-crisis-sparks-international-alarm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]