Moscow court orders closure of Memorial human rights center

A Moscow court on Wednesday struck down Russia’s most prominent human rights group, Memorial, with a second ban in just as many days, despite an international protest.

Judge Mikhail Kazakov ordered the dissolution of the Memorial Human Rights Center, which is campaigning against contemporary human rights abuses in Russia, at the request of prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the country’s Supreme Court ordered the dissolution of Memorial International, the group’s central structure that shows the purges of the Stalin era and preserves the network’s extensive archives in Moscow.

The decision was criticized by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell at a time when tensions are already high between Russia and NATO over the conflict in Ukraine.

The rulings cover a year that began with the imprisonment of President Vladimir Putin’s main critic, Alexei Navalny, and mark the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratization process that began 30 years ago this month.

Prosecutors accused Memorial’s rights center of failing to use the “foreign agent” label in its publications, indicating organizations receiving foreign funding, and of ostensibly justifying terrorism and extremism.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in low temperatures.

Memorial, Russia’s most prominent human rights organization, was founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a prosecutor accused Memorial of “active” support of extremist organizations and organizations designated as “foreign agents.”

The prosecutor accused Memorial of violating the rights and freedoms of Russians and cited an alleged lack of accounting transparency.

Political observers say accusations of extremism and terrorism have been used by Russian authorities to punish Putin critics.

Ahead of the ruling, Alexander Cherkasov, head of the Memorial Rights Center, said the closure would mean that political repression is a fact of life in the country.

“For the last three decades, all our activities have been aimed at protecting the citizens of Russia and the interests of the Russian state,” he told the court.

“If we close for this, it will be confirmed that the persecution of citizens for political reasons is one of the systematic factors of our lives.

‘Terrible mirror’

The prosecution added on Tuesday that the Memorial “creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memory of World War II”.

“It’s a complete outrage that the Kremlin is now moving to close the memorial,” Human Rights Watch chief executive Kenneth Roth said Tuesday.

“She speaks of the Russian government’s fear that it is no longer willing to tolerate the honest and objective calculation of its conduct offered by the Memorial,” he added.

“If that mirror is too scary to look at, the answer is to change the behavior, not break the mirror.”

Memorial International vowed to appeal and find “legal ways” to continue its work.

“Memorial is not an organization, it is not a social movement either,” he said.

“Remembrance is the need of the citizens of Russia to know the truth about its tragic past, the fate of many millions of people.”

The Memorial Rights Center has campaigned for the rights of political prisoners, immigrants, and other disadvantaged groups and highlighted abuses, particularly in the troubled North Caucasus region that includes Chechnya.

The center has also compiled a list of political prisoners that includes Navalny and members of regionally outlawed minorities in Russia, including Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Putin, however, has accused the group of defending “terrorist and extremist organizations.”

The court ruling against Memorial International sparked an international backlash.

“The people of Russia – and the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the oppression of the Soviet era – deserve better,” Blinken said.

Borrell wrote on Twitter: “Critical insights into their past are essential to the healthy development and progress of societies.”

“Even by 2021 standards, the closure of the Memorial is an extraordinary event. A monstrous event,” Medusa, an independent news website, said in an editorial.

(AFP)